Monica Cline, a former sex education volunteer with Planned Parenthood revealed just how a program at the abortion provider pushed materials that encouraged the youth to become sexually active, eventually "leading them to abortion." The aforementioned program was recently banned by the Iowa state government from receiving federal funding.

Cline, who spoke to the Catholic news outlet EWTN for a "Pro-Life Weekly" segment, expressed her support for the Iowa Supreme Court to uphold the right of the state to prevent Planned Parenthood from participating in two grant programs that are federally funded, the Christian Post reported. The former Planned Parenthood volunteer sided with Iowa's decision, saying that the abortion clinic's educational materials were geared towards "pushing sexuality and sexualizing children."

In June, the Iowa Supreme Court decided in a ruling of 6 to 1 to keep sections 99 and 100 of House File 766 intact. House File 766, which passed through the Iowa General Assembly in 2019, prevents abortion providers from being funded by the Community Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Program, which is managed by the Iowa Department of Human Services and the Personal Responsibility Education Program under the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Cline recounted how she did her own investigation into the Planned Parenthood programs being implemented in Iowa, which revealed to her that these programs "had very little positive results or no effects or even at times adverse effects, due to these types of interventions on the children."

The former sex ed volunteer said that the Planned Parenthood educational materials "did not promote abstinence at all," but instead was designed "to teach children about sexuality in order for them to become sexually active."

Cline argued that the Planned Parenthood sex education programs were in fact "about sexualizing children and leading them to abortion" because the Margaret Sanger-founded organization, which was started in 1916, now uses sex education as a "marketing tool to lead to abortion."

She accused the organization of "grooming children" to be more likely to become sexually active (and by consequence, irresponsible) at a young age so they can eventually get pregnant and opt for an abortion.

According to Statista, in the U.S., the abortion rate among girls aged 15 to 19 years is 6 abortions per 1,000 women in that age group. The highest is 19.1 abortions among women aged 20 to 24 years. The statistic for those aged 15 and below is 0.4 abortions per 1,000 females. But Planned Parenthood might look into increasing that figure.

According to The Catholic Telegraph, Cline stressed that Planned Parenthood's philosophy about children is "highly sexualized." She shared that she was mentored by the organization's director of sex education in Austin, who taught her how to treat children as young as 10 years old. Cline recounted how her mentor told her to see the children as "sexually active" and that "if they haven't, they will be."

Cline added that Planned Parenthood leaders such as her mentor believed that parents are seen as a "barrier to service." The former sex ed volunteer recounted how they are tasked to "[keep] parents out of the picture" and ensure that children "dehumanize themselves through the act of sex outside of marriage" and later on "dehumanize the preborn child through abortion."