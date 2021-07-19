A California pastor's wife was released after a fatal shooting accident that led to her husband's death.

The Christian Post said Gabriella Rose Shepherd accidentally shot her husband, San Diego Reformed Presbyterian Church Pastor Noah Shepherd, in their Lemon Grove residence on Monday evening. Gabriella, 26 years old, called 911 about the accident after her husband used the back door to enter their home.

As per The Christian Post, Gabriella was released from jail free from charges on the accident that left her 29-year-old husband dead. The District Attorney's Office Spokesperson Tanya Sierra explained that they are letting Gabriella free from charges while investigations are ongoing.

"We are not filing charges at this time. The investigation is ongoing and we will review the case as we get more information," Sierra said in an interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The San Diego Union Tribune said Gabriella was later arrested on suspicion of murder by the Sheriff's detectives. The San Diego Union-Tribune highlighted in its report that Shepherd died of multiple gunshot wounds based on the autopsy released by the Sheriff. The media outlet also said that Gabriella was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday prior to her release from jail.

Meanwhile, The Christian Post said the Reformed Presbyterian Church of North America Pacific Coast Presbytery, to which Shepherd belonged, expressed their gratitude in the release of Gabriella and stated they are accepting Gabriella's statement on the accident.

"Praise the Lord. Gabby is now free," the Presbyterian Church of North America announced in Facebook last Thursday.

"Our primary role here as Presbytery representatives is to care for the congregation in San Diego, of which Gabby is a member," they added. "At this time we have no evidence to contradict her account of the tragic events on Monday evening."

"The state is continuing their investigation, but at this time they have said there is not sufficient evidence to contradict her account and hold her. For now she is able to grieve with her family and her church. For this we rejoice," they stressed.

Shocked at his death

Many were shocked on hearing the sudden death of Noah Shepherd, such as the members of the Presbyterian Church of North America's congregation who expressed their "heartbreaking sorrow over the passing of our brother and fellow-laborer, Rev. Noah Shepherd." The congregation said in a statement last July 13 that the late minister will be remembered as one who really "believed" the gospel that he "preached." They also said that they believe is now with "his crucified and risen Savior, Jesus Christ."

While a friend of the Shepherd's, Erik O'Dell, told NBC San Diego in an interview that he was "numb" when news of the tragedy reached him. O'Dell said he and Shepherd went to seminary together. He said that he was not prepared to hear such news.

"There are no words," O'Dell said.

A fellow pastor, Colin Samul, told NBC San Diego in an interview that Shepherd will be remembered for helping those "who suffer."

"He cared about people. He cared about those who suffer, those who struggle, those who have issues in their life," Samul, said to be a friend of Shepherd, explained.

"This man adores his wife and she adores him," he added. "This is completely unexpected."

Those who desire to support Gabriella Shepherd and their children can go so via a fundraiser created for the purpose.