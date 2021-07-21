In a recent 65-minute interview, Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee went on an in-depth journey to talk about her values, career, and the future she wants for her state and the rest of America. In the interview, she also touched upon the GOP's biggest challenge: how the left is waging a "cultural war" to destroy American values such as faith, family, freedom, and more.

Breitbart's On The Hill video series recently featured Blackburn, a devout Christian who is known as the first woman Senator from Tennessee, which she said was "very humbling." But for her, the fight is far from over, especially when conservatives are facing a "cultural war" instigated by the left to destroy American values of faith, family, freedom.

"The way I look at this culture war is you've got the left and those that are pushing towards Marxism," the 69 year old Tennessee senator and mother of two explained, saying that leftists are on one side and on the other side are "more constitutionalists and traditionalists who want to preserve our American values of faith, family, freedom-preserve free markets."

Sen. Blackburn admitted that her work advocates for the "big five-faith, family, freedom, hope, and opportunity," which she said "centers in home." She highlighted how much she values her faith, saying, "Faith is very important to me, that Judeo-Christian ethic is very important."

"If we stepped into the den to where my piano is you would see the Baptist hymnal that is there. I played for my church growing up. I still have that. And it reads into your life—it kind of becomes your centering, those values that you realize that you are not one unto yourself but you are part of a community," she said. "You are part of a country."

The Christian senator argued that an American's rights come from "God and our Constitution, our Bill of Rights," but that the "cultural war" is threatening the foundations of the family and the church.

Sen. Blackburn argued that Marxist ideology "[wants] to destroy the nuclear family [and] replace it with the government." She believes that the key in fighting the "cultural war" is regular folks who support the cause.

In Tennessee, she believes it's the "security moms" who are crucial in helping Republicans fight the "cultural war." "Security moms" are mothers who are concerned about keeping streets safe and ensuring that law enforcement have the right resources to enforce the law, as well as the fight against drugs, and the banning of critical race theory from classrooms.

The Christian senator also blasted schools for introducing critical race theory to the youth in the midst of the "cultural war." She argued that back in the day, kids were encouraged to go to college to develop a worldview and gain independent new insights but today, "kids are being taught that they should judge people by the color of their skin, not the content of their character-they are being indoctrinated" by the left, because when students don't agree with professors, they get marked down.

Sen. Blackburn warned that Big Tech, Big Media, and Big Hollywood, and the Chinese Communist Party, are "all in on this" cultural war. In fact, the Christian senator has been feuding with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Tennessean Taylor Swift. According to Insider, Swift decried Sen. Blackburn's failure to support equal pay for women and voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.

In response, Sen. Blackburn warned Swift in an interview, "If we have a socialistic government, if we have Marxism, you are going to be the first ones who will be cut off because the state would have to approve your music."

Swift has been known to be vocal about owning her entire body of work, something that she does not, which is why she is re-recording her first five records. Sen. Blackburn warned, "When you look at Marxist socialistic societies, they do not allow women to dress or sing or be on stage or to entertain or the type of music she would have. They don't allow protection of private intellectual property rights."