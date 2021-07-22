Former President Donald Trump said in a recent interview that America is heading towards Communism under the leadership of the Democratic Party.

One America News Network said that Trump blasted the media and the Democrats for leading America towards Communism last Tuesday. Speaking in the Michael Savage Show, Trump also condemned President Joe Biden for the flooding of illegal immigrants into the United States, which has caused an increase in crimes and COVID-19 infection in states near the border.

According to Michael Savage, the interview with Trump presented "more than 10 reasons to regret voting for Biden" regardless of one being a liberal or moderate. Savage said "the nation has been destroyed" by Biden "in only seven months" because the "economy is already in shambles" considering the inflation.

Trump agreed with what Savage said and pointed out the restrictions the media is doing, which is more indicative of what Communism is.

"It is, it is. If you look at the border, if you look at what's going on with justice, if you look at all of the things that's happening. And, frankly, if you look at media, where the media is a closed media--we don't have an open, free media anymore. They don't want to hear anything. They don't write about it," Trump said.

"It's collusive. Nobody's ever seen anything like it. It all happened during this period of time. It happened just before the election--they won't talk about certain subjects--if you know better than anybody, Michael. You know that's the beginning of Communism," he added.

Savage pointed out that amidst what's happening the Republicans are not doing anything against the Democrats. Trump responded in explaining that there are "good Republicans and there are bad one" because there would always be "bad leaders." Trump then cited the recent Conservative Political Action Conference held in Dallas Texas early this month.

"They are destroying the country...very sad time, very sad time, but we're going to get it back," Trump said referring to Biden's Administration while alluding to what he said during the CPAC conference of fighting to take back America.

During the CPAC, Trump raised the need for conservatives to decide to stand together in fighting against the leftist propaganda along with the socialists and Marxists. He also hinted plans to run for the presidential elections in 2024.

"With the help of everyone here today, we will defeat the radical left, the socialists, Marxists, and the critical race theorists. Whoever thought would be even using that term. We will secure our borders. We will stop left wing cancel culture. We will restore free speech and fair elections, and we will make America great again," Trump said during his speech in CPAC.

During the interview, Savage pointed out that Trump could have won a landslide if people would have only known how the Biden-Harris ticket would bring much damage to the country. Savage called the Biden-Harris ticket a "communist" gang. Trump said he warned people about it.

Trump did in December urge people to watch a video that reveals the "communist agenda" that "threatens our freedom and bring hope to patriots." The video, created by Seth Holehouse, intended to explain all that was happening with the elections and the fraud disputes at that time. While Trump's son, Donald Jr., said in October that the Biden administration would bring about "tyranny, capitalism versus socialism and communism" in America.