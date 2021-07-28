Modern day good Samaritans reportedly rescued a driver with a medical emergency from potential accidents on the Atlanta Interstate last Sunday.

A truck driver on the interstate was noticed by passersby near the football stadium of the Georgia State University. When the truck stopped, the good Samaritans immediately came to the rescue of the driver who has already become unconscious, Christian Headlines reported. The good Samaritans, which included a pastor, attempted to smash the truck's windows to get the driver out.

Pastor Qua Tucker of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church was with his friend Davian Taylor of the Welcome Friend Baptist Center when they chanced upon the truck driver. Taylor, an associate minister at his church, revealed he tried to remain calm in calling 911 for help while standing on the interstate. He said he was actually panicky with all that's happening in the scene.

"The operator was getting frustrated as I was panicking because you know we are on the highway with all of this traffic coming. It was just a crazy scene," Taylor disclosed to 11 Alive in an interview.

Tucker was first to smash the truck's window while still dressed in his attire from leading Sunday service at his church. Tucker said people from other vehicles came to help afterwards using a host of items from a baby stroller to mallets just to break the windows and help get the man out.

"Felt good to see people, strangers rather regardless of race, sexuality, politics, political views or what now come together to help someone else," Tucker told 11 Alive.

WATCH: several people stopped to help when they noticed an unconscious man in his car on the Atl downtown connector. Together they were able to break a window, put the car in park and call 911. At 5:15, hear from some of the good Samaritans who say they had to help @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/YOjIaQYelh — Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) July 26, 2021

A video of the incident that was uploaded online was recorded by Juordin Carter, who said he noticed the truck driver who is an "older guy" when he looked over to his right as he drove on the interstate.

Carter stressed that the older man was "leaned over" and "passed out" in the slowly moving truck. He said the truck's rear window was broken by one woman, which gave her friend, Jelani Campbell, to get in the truck and kick the windshield down that allowed her to "slid in" and unlock the door.

Someone put then turned the truck off as Carter got in and comforted the man while waiting for the arrival of first responders. Carter called his wife using the man's phone and informed her of the incident before the ambulance arrived and brought the man to the hospital.

"I stayed right there and let her know everything that's going on and what hospital and to follow up and let us know," Campbell stated.

The Atlanta police reported, as per 11 Alive, that the man "appeared to be suffering medical distress." The man's wife was reported to have informed the good Samaritans on Monday that he is doing better at the hospital.

Christian Headlines said Tucker was grateful to see many people helped save the man. Tucker thanked God that there were no other injuries that resulted from the incident and that the man has been saved and is now doing well.

Christian Headlines said Tucker was grateful to see many people helped save the man. Tucker thanked God that there were no other injuries that resulted from the incident and that the man has been saved and is now doing well.

"That was our prayer in the moment, that hey God, let's please make sure this man is okay."