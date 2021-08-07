Another female Christian athlete gave God the Glory as she won the Bronze medal for the 400 meter final for the female division of the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Team USA's Allyson Felix won the Bronze medal for the 400-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics, marking her 10th Olympic medal in history, USA Today reported. This makes her the second U.S. track and field athlete to win a total of 10 Olympic medals regardless of color: Gold, Silver and Bronze.

This latest medal, according to her, means so much to her for several reasons. She calls it "very different" and "very special" largely because it's the first Olympic medal she acquired as a mom to Camryn, who was halfway around the world when she won.

"I'm surprised that she was awake. She should've been asleep," Felix said about Camryn, who she immediately called right after the race. "But we'll deal with that later."

Felix' new Bronze medal also comes after having experienced several problems affecting her career: going through pre-eclampsia, a potentially life-threatening condition related to her pregnancy; and a falling out with her most prominent sponsor, Nike, over her said pregnancy as well.

These issues caused some to doubt her ability to get back to fitness and be able to compete in the sport again.

"I hear the chatter," she said. "I think people thought (it) was a long shot for me to even be on the U.S. team."

Nevertheless, Felix proved all doubts wrong by qualifying for the Olympics, then performing excellently enough to make her way to the finals, where she eventually won another medal. She also signed up with Athleta and founded a shoe company catering to women, Saysh.

"By God's Grace"

An outspoken Christian and daughter to an ordained minister, Felix showed her enthusiasm ahead of the 400M finals, thanking God for His "grace" that enabled her to be in the Olympics, Faithwire reported.

that Team USA's Allyson Felix is giving glory to God when she aimed to win the gold for the 400M track and field finals. Faithwire pointed to Felix' Instagram post on Sunday, which included a photo of the athlete sitting on the track beside her infant daughter.

In the post, Felix announced that it will be her 5th time to be in the Olympics and recalled her "journey" that was she attributes a result of "God's grace," which is something she is grateful for.

"Tomorrow, I step into the Olympic Stadium to compete in my 5th Olympic Games. It might sound cliche, but getting to that starting line is an incredible victory for me. I've experienced the hardest years of my life in this journey and by God's grace I'm here," Felix said.

"With a heart full of gratitude I'm taking space to remember all it took to get here," she added.

Felix, now 35-years-old, also hoped her 927,000 followers would appreciate what "fight" she does when she runs in the track especially now that she is overage for it. She conveyed her struggle in almost not being alive to "raise" her daughter, which in her tweets reveal to be her new goal in life.

"So when you see me on the track I hope you understand my fight. As an athlete who was told I was too old, as a woman who was told to know my place, as a mother who wasn't sure I would live to raise my daughter. I hope you see that for me, it's about so much more than what the clock says," Felix disclosed.

Faithwire highlighted that Felix is a devout Christian whose faith is "a critical component in her life." Felix's testimonial at Beyond The Ultimate, a "platform" where athletes "share their faith," conveyed how important her faith is.

"My faith is definitely the most important aspect of my life. My dad is a [seminary professor] and I grew up in a very strong Christian home. Our family was very involved in our church. I am so blessed to have my family and the upbringing that I did. It means so much to me to have two very godly parents who both have so much wisdom. They are amazing role models that I have had the privilege to watch as I grew up," Felix said in the testimonial written in 2012.

The Washington Post called Felix a "legend" and "already a champion to many" for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Fight for your dreams

After receiving her Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, Felix urged other athletes and other women to fight their fears and to fight for their dreams. Felix listed her fears and stressed that an athlete's worth is not defined by the medals they win. She also took time to thank herself for "dreaming big" and other people who supported her through a Twitter post.

"I'm not sharing this note for me. I'm sharing it for any other athletes who are defining themselves by their medal count. I'm writing this for any woman who defines her worth based on whether or not she's married or has kids. I'm writing it for anyone who thinks that the people you look up to on TV are any different than you," Felix raised.

"I get afraid just like you, but you are so much more than enough. So take off the weight of everyone else's expectations of you. Know that there is freedom on the other side of your fear. Go out there and be brave with your life because you are worthy of your dreams," she stressed.