Violence, deception, and lies. These characterized what the CCP's rule in China meant in The Epoch Times' "Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party."

Religious freedom and the just rule of law are of primary importance to ChinaAid, which was formed in 2002 in response to the CCP's decision to execute five Chinese house church leaders. Thus, the organization reintroduced the Epoch Times' "Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party." The summary below is provided for reference purposes only.

1st Commentary: What Is the Communist Party?



At the end of World War I, the CCP was created as a Soviet offshoot and soon rose to prominence as one of the world's major powers. Violence against "class enemies" was first used by the party in order to augment its growth, and violence against party members and regular citizens was carried out in order to sustain the party's power. Since 1949, the number of fatalities caused by the CCP's brutality has exceeded the combined war tolls from the Chinese Civil War of the 1920s to the conclusion of World War II in 1945.

Out of fear, many Chinese people submitted to the party, eventually allowing the CCP to rule them completely.

The state's violent terror was described as being far worse than previously believed, and as per ChinaAid's founder Bob Fu's testimony at the IRF 2021, the CCP's use of terror today is much more widespread.

2nd Commentary: The Chinese Communist Party's Origins

The May Fourth Movement of 1919 reflected the social hopelessness in China at the time. Consequently, many were drawn to implement violent revolution in order to gain political power, in the manner described by the doctrine of Marxism-Leninism.

Eventually, a number of individuals met with Soviet Communist Party officials. They quickly formed an alliance and brought communism to China. The inaugural CCP Congress was attended by a total of 13 delegates. Soon, some of the party members died, fled China, or defected to the Kuomintang. Among the original 13, only Mao Zedong and Dong Biwu survived when the CCP came to power in 1949.

The situation changed dramatically for the Communist Party of China when Mao Zedong made his July 20, 1947, statement that "except for a few reactionary elements, we should adopt a more relaxed attitude towards the landlord class...in order to reduce hostile elements."

However, when the CCP began to hold control, neither landowners nor wealthy peasants were spared.

So far, the CCP has mastered its nine characteristics: "evil, deceit, incitement, unleashing the scum of society, espionage, robbery, fighting, elimination, and control."

Throughout history, the Communist Party (CCP) has offered the illusion of a "communist paradise" and has stoked people's desire to struggle for it.

3rd Commentary: The CCP's Tyranny

Violence and abuse by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are reportedly much more terrible than those of the despotic Qin Dynasty. The party's regime was founded on a succession of class and ideological conflicts.

Starting with the landowners, they worked their way up to destroying the capitalist class. Right now, they are focusing their efforts on suppressing religious organizations and individuals.

In the 1950s, the Communist Party of China (CPC) outlawed all unauthorized religious beliefs and secret organizations. At least 3 million religious believers and members of underground groups were reportedly murdered in the 1950s.

To sum, the CCP paved the ground for communism to become China's all-encompassing religion by destroying the landlord class and persecuting a significant number of God-worshipping and law-abiding citizens.

4th Commentary: The Communist Party vs. the Universe

People in ancient China believed in living in harmony with heaven. The CCP, on the other hand, promoted an ideology of war against heaven, earth, and nature.

After China was swept by the Communist Party, land and private property theft accelerated and men and women were tyrannized in public.

The Party also wiped out all moral standards in the minds of the younger generation through campaigns undermining respect for teachers and elders, cleanliness, social conduct, and others.

Acquiring knowledge was also deemed harmful under the CCP. Intellectuals were ranked ninth worst on a scale of one to nine. Under the CCP's rule, those with independent views were susceptible to either spiritual or bodily reform or, worse, extermination.

5th Commentary: Conspiracy to Persecute Falun Gong

In the 1990s, Falun Gong was introduced in China to ensure the health and fitness of individuals. Its primary mission is to awaken people to honesty, compassion, and tolerance. However, if compassion had dominated society, the Communist Party's mass operations would not have been possible. As a result, the CCP, like what it did to Christianity, prohibited Falun Gong practice for almost 30 years.

6th Commentary: Destruction of Traditional Culture

China is the only nation in the world where an old civilization has been consistently handed down for over 5,000 years. Traditional Chinese culture stressed an individual's ethics and morals and sought harmony between man and the cosmos.

But since the CCP took control in the 1940s, it has devoted all available resources to destroying China's traditional culture. However, it was neither enthusiasm for industrialization nor outright hostility to the worship of western civilization that motivated this dysfunction. Rather, it was the fundamental ideological hostility of the CCP to Chinese traditional culture. The eradication of Chinese culture by the CCP has therefore been premeditated, carefully coordinated, and systematically backed by the use of violence by the state. Since its inception, the CCP has never ceased "revolutionizing" Chinese culture in an effort to totally destroy its real significance.

The party has misled the public into believing that supporting the "party culture" is synonymous with defending traditional Chinese culture. Consequently, many people have not only lost their moral bearings, but have also been forced into embracing the CCP's wicked ideals.

7th Commentary: History of Killing

Since 1949, more than half of the population in China has been oppressed by the CCP. Unnatural causes have caused an estimated 60 million to 80 million deaths. This is more than the total number of fatalities combined in both World Wars.

As in other communist nations, the CCP's indiscriminate murdering includes violent slayings of its own members in order to eliminate dissidents who prioritize humanity above Party ideology. In order to preserve an "invincible fortress," the CCP imposes fear on both the population and its members.

The CCP not only takes lives, but it also pushes people to kill each other. It attempts to desensitize individuals to the pain of others by surrounding them with continuous slaughter. It wants people to grow numb to cruel violence and cultivate the mindset that the most you can aspire to is to escape being punished. These brutally suppressed teachings allow the CCP to keep control.

In addition to the loss of innumerable lives, the CCP has also devastated the Chinese people's souls. Many individuals have been conditioned to respond to the threats of the CCP by completely abandoning their rationality and values.

8th Commentary: Why the CCP is a Cult

While the Communist Party has not proclaimed itself to be a religion, it does show some of the following characteristics of a cultish religion:

Creating doctrines and eliminating dissidents; fostering leader worship and supremacist ideas; indoctrination and mind control; requiring violence and sacrifice for the Party; rejecting God and annihilating human nature; and economic monopolization.

9th Commentary: No Scruples

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) refuses to vanish from history. Instead, it is resuming its desperate battle for legitimacy and resurrecting its dormant agenda.

The CCP's reform and openness initiatives are hidden in order to preserve authoritarian rule. Despite tremendous constraints, the Chinese people's hard work has not convinced the CCP to stop killing citizens. Instead, the CCP seized their accomplishments and exploited them to legitimize its control, furthering its unprincipled conduct.

Worst of all, the CCP is trying to convert every Chinese person into a schemer in order to "advance over time."