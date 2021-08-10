A non-profit organization presented $1.8 million to a school district in Tennessee as part of its annual donation in funding Bible elective courses.

The Hamilton County Schools (HCS) in Chattanooga received the amount as reimbursement from Bible in the Schools for the district's Bible History elective program in the county. The latter has been HCS' partner since 1922, Christian Headlines reported.

There were reportedly over 4,600 students from 29 public schools who benefited from the program in the last academic year. The district offers five Bible classes for students in sixth to 12th grades.

These include "Genesis" for sixth grade, "Exodus" for seventh grade, "Life of Jesus" for eight grade and New and Old Testament Bible Histories for those students in ninth to 12th grades.

HCS Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson expressed his appreciation for receiving the gift.

"It is an honor to once again accept the gift of Bible History on behalf of Hamilton County Schools. This gift sponsors the education of thousands of public school students in our district. The countywide Bible History elective program encourages students in grades 6-12 to recognize the rich cultural connections between an ancient text and our modern world," he said.

"Hamilton County seeks to graduate students who are future-ready and prepared for success in college and career. By thinking critically and engaging in historically rich conversations, HCS is preparing students to become global thinkers and responsible citizens," Johnson added.

The donation is the largest amount the group has ever given to the district. For the preceding school years, HCS received $1.3 million for 2017-2018, $1.5 million for 2018-2019 and $1.7 million for 2019-2020.

Tom Glenn, board chairman of Bible in the Schools, shared that the gift reflects the heart of generous people in their community.

"As we approach our 100th school year, it is an honor to present this gift to our public schools, as it represents the heart behind so many donors in this community. Such generosity makes the gift of Bible History available to so many young lives," Glenn stated.

Cathy Scott, president of the organization, said that studying Bible History not just helps students learn about the Bible's "rich cultural footprint" on history, but also gives them "hope, values, and life lessons" as they deal with their daily life issues.

Further, Scott shared the group's belief that the students' knowledge about the Bible is essential for their "well-rounded education," making them "not just passive observers" but "active contributors."

Greg Martin and Steve Highlander, Hamilton County commissioners, also commended the program.

Martin credited the generosity of the people who contributed to Bible in the Schools, which made teaching Bible History possible in the county.

On the other hand, Highlander said that he felt grateful to be part of the program for years, adding that it is compliant with the federal law.

Moreover, the commissioner pointed out its relevance by sharing Abraham Lincoln's statement. Lincoln said that a person cannot be "a fully educated person" if he does not know about the Bible.