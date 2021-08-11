A new survey that gauges the people's view on emotions and adversity showed that more than 30% of Americans believe faith has given them hope during the events they encountered last year.

According to The Christian Post, Lifeway Research released the survey last week. The study was conducted last year, on Sep. 9 to 23, and had 1,200 respondents.

The research group found that religious faith, though ranked merely third, is one of the sources of hope for the Americans with 36%, while kindness from people drew the highest vote with 41% and followed by relationships with 38%. Stability of finances garnered 33%, while experts' knowledge has 19%. Other factors were also included in the options such as recreation, new opportunities, work and research but have drawn fewer votes.

55% of the respondents who voted for faith are Protestants.

"About half as many Americans who identify with a religious faith credit that faith with giving them hope during 2020. The Christian faith points followers of Jesus to a more hopeful future, which should shine even brighter during dark times," Executive Director Scott McConnell said.

However, 7% of the participants revealed that the challenges last year have given them no hope.

41% of the respondents stated that they try to avoid fear, followed by shame with 24% and guilt with 22%. Compared to the same study conducted in 2016, the latest survey showed different results wherein shame was the factor most Americans wanted to avoid four years earlier with 38%, followed by guilt with 31% and fear with 30%.

McConnell shared that various circumstances the previous year have driven more people with fear.

"For many Americans, circumstances in 2020 led to an increased focus on their fears. Many feared getting COVID; others feared social unrest during protests; and politicians played on people's fears in ads and speeches," he stated.

49% of these participants who tried to avoid fear are ages 65 and up, while 38% are 18 to 34 years old and 37% belongs to the age group of 35 to 49. 50% of these people are from the West, while 38% are from the South and 36% are from the Midwest. Further, respondents having high school as their highest educational background felt fear the most with 46%, followed by those having bachelor's degree with 36% and graduate degree holders with 33%.

In addition, 57% of these individuals identified themselves as having "other religions" or those who do not believe in Christianity.

45% of Americans desired to obtain security and safety, while those who said they want to reach their potential are 25% and 24% stated that they want to bring honor to their family and friends.

The director pointed out that this change in priorities was also caused by the events the other year.

"The events of 2020 led some to reevaluate their priorities, with fewer desiring respect. But most responded from what was already a priority for them. Resistance to social distancing mandates was likely motivated by the desire for personal freedom. Speaking up about racial injustice was likely motivated by the desire to overcome power differences in society," McConnell explained.