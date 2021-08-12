A recent media "scare piece" leaves out the most important detail while presenting how contagious COVID-19 is, a report reveals.

WND reported that liberal media outlets leave out information on fatality rate in their "scare pieces" on COVID-19. The said fatality rate actually changes how scary the virus really is. In particular, WND called out Axios for reporting on Tuesday on the coronavirus surge that has led to an increase in young people being hospitalized. WND described the media outlet as "sometimes reliable" but "often a source for Democrats to spread their message of hopelessness and despair."

"The story contained all the right attribution from a reliable source: doctors from the American Academy of Pediatrics. But Axios conspicuously left out a very important detail, which was in the source material," WND revealed.

"That detail is that while children are becoming sick, they are not dying from the coronavirus at an alarming rate. In fact, doctors continue to share grave concerns about their mental wellbeing as the world is still going berserk," WND continued.

Axios, as per WND, also tried to emphasize the importance of knowing whether it's the Delta variant affecting kids or not, saying that it "matters" because kids are going back to school.

"More kids are landing in the hospital due to COVID and it's not yet clear if it's because the Delta variant is causing more serious illness in kids Why it matters: Hospitals are raising concerns about the increasing impact of COVID on kids at the same time schools around the country are preparing to head back for in-person instruction--many without the protection of vaccination or mask mandates," Axios reportedly said.

Axios based its report from an American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) report released last August 5, 2021 entitled, "Children and COVID-19: State-Level Data Report." The AAP highlighted in the Summary of Findings that there were a total of 4,292,120 cases of children with COVID-19, which "represent cumulative counts since states began reporting." This comprises 14.3% of the total cases recorded, resulting to an overall rate of "5,703 cases per 100,000 children in the population."

The AAP report said that for the period July 29-August 5, 2021, there was a change in child COVID-19 cases. There were 93,824 child COVID-19 cases reported for the said period, which represented 15% "of the weekly reported cases" of 623,590. Thus, in a span of two weeks for the period July 22-August 5, a 4% increase occurred in the "cumulated number of child COVID-19 cases" recorded at 4,126,570 to 4,292,120.

The AAP said that for 23 states including New York City, hospitalizations were at range of 1.5%-3.5% for children, which represent 0.1%-1.9% of total cases reported on children with COVID.

There were also 0.00%-0.26% of COVID-19 deaths for children, with seven states declaring "zero child deaths." All reported cases of children with COVID resulted in 0.00%-0.03% death.

WND stressed that the AAP report was "hopeful" unlike what Axios portrayed as "gloomy." Axios "left out" what the AAP report showed that the mortality rate is low for children and even indicated that there were no recorded deaths among kids who were inflicted with the virus for some states.

"Despite a rise in coronavirus cases among children, almost all of them are surviving. That part might be inconvenient for the establishment media, which is only interested in running COVID pieces designed to terrify people into embracing further restrictions. But it's remarkable news for which we should all be thankful," WND said.