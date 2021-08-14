Brittni De La Mora, a former pornographic actress who turned her back on the adult film industry after finding Christ took to YouTube to share how she struggled with hard drugs during her porn star years and almost lost her life to addiction.

In one of her latest ministry videos, she talks about the deep pain she experienced as a porn actress and how she turned to drugs to numb the pain. The porn actress turned Christian minister highlighted how faith helped her heal from her previous bad experiences.

"I was in the porn industry for probably about two years before I got introduced to heroin," De La Mora said in the video, as reported by CBN News. "Before that I was heavily addicted to cocaine and prescription pills."

The porn actress turned Christian minister recounted how a female friend taught her how to use heroin. De La Mora admitted that during that time in her life, she was willing to try "anything and everything that was offered" to her. The 34 year old explained, "Drugs were what made me feel some sort of happiness at that time because I was so depressed and so suicidal that I needed something to just make me feel like I wasn't going to take my own life."

Back in 2014, a UCLA Campus Report revealed that 58.7% of adult performers used marijuana and 1 out of 5 used cocaine. About 1 out of 5 adult performers were found to use ecstasy or Xanax, while one third of adult performers admitted to using drugs in the last three months. Unfortunately, drug use among adult performers is widely underreported and more research needs to be done to determine its prevalence. The only thing that makes it to the news is when adult performers die from drug overdose or suicide.

"Once [the performers] are in the industry, they have high rates of substance abuse, typically alcohol and cocaine, depression, borderline personality disorder," Dr. Mary Anne Layden, an expert on the porn industry told The Bridgehead. "The experience I find most common among performers is that they have to be drunk, high, or disassociated to go to work. Their work environment is particularly toxic."

De La Mora is all too familiar with the toxic work environment of the porn industry. In fact, she admitted that she used other drugs while in the porn industry for another three years. She only managed to rid herself of heroin use when she felt "intense pain" from not using. While going through severe withdrawal to stop using heroin, De La Mora reached out to her grandmother and asked for help, which she received. The former porn actress turned Christian minister credited Jesus for helping her overcome her drug addiction.

"There's freedom in Jesus. You can overcome your addiction to heroin," De La Mora said, encouraging others who are on the same path. "It is so hard, but persevere. You are going to get through it. There's light, there's hope. Let my story encourage you. You can and will get through this."