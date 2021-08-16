The cancer-stricken contestant of "America's Got Talent" (AGT) returned to the show, expressing gratitude after her withdrawal from the competition due to worsening condition.

Popularly known as Nightbirde, Jane Marczewski greeted the AGT crowd online. Immensely moved by her courage, Simon Cowell held back his tears as he thanked Marczewski for joining and sharing her song to the show, CBN News reported.

"You made the decision, rightly so, that your health is your priority right now and I know the last time we spoke, you actually said that you feel like you let people down... I just want to say on behalf of all of us, you haven't let anyone down. Even though you haven't competed, you've already won," he said.

"...your clip has had such impact on so many people in your courage and who you are. And the most important thing is your well-being, your health and your recovery. On behalf of all of us here, we're sending you our love, our prayers and we can't wait to see you again soon. And thank you so much for auditioning on the show and for singing such a beautiful song..." Cowell continued, trying to control his emotions.

Terry Crews informed Marczewski earlier that her audition performance has already garnered more than 200 million views.

She said that she had no idea her song would make a big impact in the world.

"It's a song I wrote for myself in the middle of the night when I needed those words so bad and it's beautiful to see the world welcome that song into their own dark night and... I'm overwhelmed by it," the contestant shared.

Howie Mandel described her as the "poster human for courage in the face of adversity, for poise, for beauty and for fight," which he said what people need to do.

Sofia Vergara also conveyed her gratitude to Marczewski for sharing her song and story to AGT, adding that they were amazed by her.

Heidi Klum, on the other hand, articulated a brief statement of greetings.

Marczewski concluded by saying that she cannot say "thank you enough" for the chance to be part of the show, pointing out that the experience, which she called "the most beautiful thing" that has occurred in her life, has restored her faith in humanity.

In June, Marczewski moved the AGT audience when she sang her original song, "It's OK", and told her story about fighting cancer. She first battled the illness in 2017. But by the end of 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, which has spread in her liver, spine and lungs. The diagnosis also left the contestant with only 2% chance of survival. However, she was miraculously healed and announced her recovery in July 2020.

Cowell, calling her story and performance as "special," rewarded her with the golden buzzer.

However, the day after the audition, the reality show contestant told NBC 4 that her cancer returned.

A singer and songwriter, Marczewski has already released a few singles such as "Girl in a Bubble," "New Year's Eve" and her audition piece, "It's OK."