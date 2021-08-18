Despite the decision of the Jacksonville Jaguars to release him, Tim Tebow still felt grateful for the opportunity to be part of the team.

Tebow was dropped after only a preseason game, wherein he failed to catch a pass twice and the Jaguars suffered a defeat against the Cleveland Browns, Christian Headlines reported.

He accepted to play as a tight end but his recent performance showed that he struggles with the new position.

On Twitter, the athlete expressed his gratitude to the team and his supporters.

"Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I've never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I'm grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream..." he posted.

"Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that ...God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28," he added.

Coach Urban Meyer said that though it was hard, the decision was appropriate.

"It's tough. We knew that it was an uphill battle for Tim. Players loved him. Locker room loved him. But it was the right thing."

The coach explained that Tebow's failure to tackle in special teams was a huge reason for his release.

"It was special teams. This whole roster management is really critical as we journey here into the next two weeks. Two of the special teams phases are tackling and he had never tackled . . . The tight end position is one of those [positions], and tailback, if you can't contribute on special teams, that's a tough go," he stated.

Meyer also sadly predicted that this may be the end of Tebow's career in the league, considering his age.

The athlete's inability to perform according to the team's requirement was blamed on his long hiatus from the sport, when he left more than five years ago. He played as a quarterback since drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010 through his transfers with other teams, such as New York Jets in 2012, New England in 2013 and Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.

Refusing to play as a tight end, he was released by the Eagles in September 2015 and eventually pursued a career in professional baseball the following year.

He then joined the New York Mets, where he played a total of 287 games. But in February this year, he announced his retirement, saying that he felt being "called in other directions."

Alongside Tebow, cornerback DJ Daniel was also dropped. Josh Imatorbhebhe and Tim Jones were listed as waived/injured receivers, while defensive tackle Daniel Ross was placed on the reserved/injured list.

Three tight ends are staying with the team, including Chris Manhertz, James O' Shaughnessy and Luke Farrell.

On Aug. 24, the Jaguars will have to trim its players again down to 80, until it makes the final cut to only 53 players by the end of the month.

They are set to fight against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 23 for the second week of the 2021 NFL Preseason.