A Christian football player challenged his followers to seek God's peace instead of trusting their own insights.

Captured by the Christian Headlines, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted a video of encouragement, which he captioned, "Peace of God."

He began by saying that people are often bothered by trying to find peace among themselves.

But he shared that the peace he wants, which he hopes others to also have, is one that is from God, explaining a passage in the Bible.

"What the Scripture says in Philippians 4:7, it says the peace of God - the peace of God - that transcends all understanding. That's the kind of peace that I want to have - the peace of God. I challenge us to try to search for that. And a lot of times what happens is that we run our own thoughts, our own ideas - we're constantly thinking about what we want to do, how we want to fix it, how we want to handle this, and we want to do that," he said.

In conclusion, Wilson urged for everyone to pursue God's promises and His will.

"... The biggest thing that we have to connect to is the promise of God - actually reading the Scripture [and] understanding what He wants for us and understand what He wants from me. I know for me personally, that's what I've been working on is not trying to find my own peace. But God, I want Your peace. I want the peace of God."

Wilson has always been generous in using his platform to inspire people about trusting the Lord, especially in the middle of uncertainty.

During the onset of pandemic last year, Wilson, alongside Christian artist Tauren Wells, motivated their Instagram fans by discussing about faith and honoring God through serving others.

The athlete pointed out the relevance of praying for one another.

Wells, on the other hand, highlighted that Christians should conduct themselves as "citizens of Heaven" by "giving love and compassion to one another". In this way, the believers will be able to direct people's eyes toward God.

Later on, they were joined by Stephen Curry, who commended the pair for their boldness to share about God's truth.

Curry then stated that Christians should be selfless, just like Jesus, to share their time and prayers to others.

Wilson is not just popular in the world of football but also in the field of community service.

Last February, he was hailed as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year awardee, recognizing his charity efforts. On July 12, he was also honored as one of the "Earth's Mightiest Athletes" by the ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Awards, equating him to Captain America, who showed strength, agility and courage for the people in need.

In March 2020, the athlete and his wife, Ciara, donated 1 million meals to the poor families in Seattle.

Wilson is the founder of the "Why Not You Foundation," a non-profit organization that ministers to the youth in fighting poverty through education and character building.