The FBI's recent revelation has cleared President Donald Trump and his supporters of any liability in the chaos that ensued in the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The agency revealed that it didn't find enough evidence to prove that the previous POTUS and his prominent supporters such as the Proud Boys, among other groups, were the ones who organized, or were at least involved in planning, the attack at the heart of the nation days after the New Year.

This was revealed via a report from Reuters, which stated,

"The FBI has found scant evidence that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result, according to four current and former law enforcement officials."

It's worth noting that while more than 500 people have been arrested allegedly in connection with their presence at the Capitol on that day, there's no evidence that they were involved in some plot orchestrated by Mr. Trump and Trump supporters like Roger Stone and Alex Jones.

"Though federal officials have arrested more than 570 alleged participants, the FBI at this point believes the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters of then-President Donald Trump, according to the sources, who have been either directly involved in or briefed regularly on the wide-ranging investigations," Reuters said further.

That said, if President Trump isn't to blame for the ruckus, and his supporters aren't to blame for it as well, then who should be blamed for the chaos that led to the closure of the Capitol building?

While some might have their opinions on the matter, the authorities are not making any conclusions at the moment. Here are some things to consider, however:

An impeachment attempt was launched because of the Jan. 6 riot.

Shortly after the chaos that happened, impeachment proceedings against former President Trump, who was still in office at the time, were launched by the Democrats. They launched the impeachment over his alleged "incitement to violence" which they could not prove.

Reports indicated that the impeachment proceedings were motivated by "vindictiveness" or "fear." OANN White House correspondent Chanel Rion indicated how Trump's political enemies wanted to destroy him and his legacy. She also noted how these people were worried that Trump might do something in order to stay in the Presidency longer.

Nevertheless, President Trump was acquitted and was not impeached.

A special committee was set up after the botched impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, failing to impeach Trump, set up a special committee to look into the details surrounding the riot, Breitbart reported. Interestingly, the committee was comprised mostly by Democrats allied with her, and the members appointed by the Republican leadership were not allowed to join.

Former President Trump wanted to secure the Capitol ahead of Jan. 6, but was thwarted

It's worth noting that Trump himself offered to deploy the National Guard ahead of Jan. 6, but Pelosi rejected his offer due to "optics."

Capitol police gave hints indicating that the attack was planned

Former Capitol police chief Steven Sund indicated that the riot that occurred that day was a "coordinated attack." If the FBI says there's no evidence to prove Trump supporters organized the attack, who did?

Footage reveals some troublemakers were involved in the chaos

Recent reports indicate that leftists wearing black were the ones who first breached the Capitol via a window. Their clothing seems similar to the ones certain insurgents wear during their riots in different places. Other reports reveal that Capitol police even allowed rioters to enter the premises.

These corroborate other reports indicating that leftists infiltrated the group of Trump supporters in order to incite violence. Some who were present at the Capitol on that day, as well as an expert on Antifa's tactics, indicated that the violent group was indeed there - although some of them were in disguise as Trump supporters. Some Antifa members even admitted to it.

All of these details, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation's new announcement, clearly indicate that there were plans to stir up chaos at the Capitol on Jan. 6 so that it could be blamed on President Trump and his supporters. Obviously, the people who made such plans didn't include the former POTUS, as well as those who supported him.