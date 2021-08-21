While the world continues to struggle against COVID-19 and governments are pushing for vaccine mandates, new reports about the potential dangers of COVID vaccines are appearing online - the most recent of which pertains to the potential lethality of booster shots.

Previous reports indicate that according to COVID vaccine manufacturers, the efficacy of these jabs against the virus that first spread out from Wuhan in China are less than what they hoped for. Moderna, for example, admitted that its vaccine will only last for six months and will likely need subsequent booster shots to work.

The booster shots, however, might actually end up producing more problems than solutions, the Free West Media, via the Centre for Research on Globalization, reported.

How is it lethal?

According to Walter Chesnut of WMCResearch.org, the COVID vaccines can destroy the so-called "telomeres" - enzymes in the human DNA that regulate aging. These encapsulate DNA and shorten over time as people grow older.

The spike proteins in the vaccines are capable of "continually suppressing telomerase." Researcher Elizabeth Blackburn explained that without telomerase, "key cells in the body are unable to replenish themselves and 'run out' well before they should in the course of a normal lifespan."

The destruction of telomerase is linked to or associated with Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's, ferroptosis, hypothalamus and autophagy, Chesnut noted.

"...we are basically seeing the effects of chemotherapy with the spike protein. But in a very unique way," Chesnut explained. "Quickly replicating cells are being exhausted. We can now explain the all too common reports of hair loss, for example."

This seems to confirm previous findings from MIT research scientist Stephanie Seneff who warned that the vaccines could lead to long-term damages that will appear about 10 to 15 years. These include Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease (CJD), a prion disease (or protein misfolding disease) comparable to mad cow disease, as well as Alzheimer's.

It also confirms what Byram Bridle, an associate professor of viral immunology at the University of Guelph in Ontario, said about the vaccines. He revealed that the spike protein in the vaccines is a "toxin" and a "pathogenic protein."

Moreover, Professor Christian Perronne, former Vice President of the World Health Organization European Advisory Group of Experts in Immunization, believes that contrary to the current narrative, those who are vaccinated for COVID pose a greater risk as compared to those who are not vaccinated.

A medical expert who specializes in tropical pathologies and emerging infectious diseases, Perronne believes that based on what is happening in Israel and the U.K., the unvaccinated pose no threat to others. The vaccinated, on the other hand, "are dangerous for others."

"Vaccinated people should be put in quarantine, and should be isolated from society," Perronne said.

With all that being said, why are vaccine companies and certain governments and companies pushing to get as many people inoculated, and even get so-called booster shots?

Booster shots as a money-making machine

Former President Donald Trump, whose Operation Warp Speed paved the way for vaccines against the virus to be created at record speed, was at first enthusiastic about the potential solution to the pandemic. His enthusiasm, however, was dampened by the developments as the months went by. This is evident in the way he talked about booster shots, particularly Pfizer's.

"You wouldn't think you would need a booster. You know when these first came out they were good for life. Then they were good for a year or two," Trump told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo in an interview.

"And I could see the writing on the wall, I could see the dollar signs in their eyes, of that guy that runs Pfizer. You know the guy that announced the day after the election that he had the vaccine."

Trump added that he thinks of the booster shots as just another money-making scheme on the part of pharmaceutical companies.

"That sounds to me like a money-making operation from Pfizer, okay? Think of the money involved. A booster shot, that's tens of billions of dollars. How good of a business is that?" he said.

"If you're a businessman, you say, 'You know what? Let's give them another shot. That's another ten billion dollars of money coming in.' The whole thing is crazy."