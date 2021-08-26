Former minister and civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and his wife, Jacqueline, are hospitalized due to COVID infection.

The couple's son, Jonathan, told the ABC7 that his parents only discovered that they contracted the illness when his mother went to the hospital to have herself checked after experiencing flu-like symptoms. They are currently admitted at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

"She is having some oxygen, but is able to function and breathe on her own without a respirator. Nothing severe. Because of her age and her current health, it is more challenging," he continued.

He also shared that his parents are in good condition and responding positively to medical treatments.

"My family appreciates all of the expressions of concern and prayers that have been offered on their behalf, and we will continue to offer our prayers for your family as well," he added.

He warned that the illness can be unpredictable.

"This is vicious and it can turn quickly, so we are trying to stay upbeat and optimistic. But, I have seen this thing turn on a dime. You really just do not know."

Thus, according to The Christian Post, Jonathan requested to continue praying for his parents.

"We are ever mindful that COVID-19 is a serious disease and we ask that you continue in prayer for my parents, as we remain prayerful for yours."

The Rev. Ira Acree also issued a call for prayer Wednesday night, asking for people to intercede for the Jackson couple, CBS reported.

"Make sure you include the Jacksons in your prayers," Acree said.

Fully vaccinated, the reverend's infection is a breakthrough case, but their spokesman, Frank Watkins, said that Jacqueline is unvaccinated. The former minister has Parkinson's disease and underwent a gallbladder surgery this year.

Despite his condition, the latter reportedly remained active in his social activities, advocating for the vaccination of the Black people. In June, he joined the demonstration at the U.S. Capitol, protesting the Republicans' filibuster against the voting rights bill in Congress, wherein he was arrested, alongside 20 other activists and Rev. William Barber.

Earlier this month, he and Barber were arrested again, along with more than 200 other protesters. Organized by the Poor People's Campaign, the group called for the legislators to pass the For the People Act, support the Voting Rights Act, increase the federal minimum wage to $15, end the filibuster and provide fair treatment to the country's 11 million immigrants.

Jackson was a two-time Democratic presidential candidate. He became prominent, working with Martin Luther King Jr. in the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and was even with King during his assassination.

He founded the People United to Save Humanity in 1971, promoting for broader employment opportunities of the African-Americans.

The civil rights leader is an effective negotiator. In 1984, he negotiated for the release of an American fighter pilot in Syria. He also helped in freeing the jailed American drug offenders and political prisoners in Cuba. Moreover, he assisted the release of hostages in Iraq and Kuwait in the 1990s, as well as the three U.S. soldiers who were captured in Kosovo.

Though he supported the presidential campaign of Barack Obama, he criticized some of the former president's policies.

Please pray for the full recovery of the Jackson couple.