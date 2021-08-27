In the rush to evacuate Americans and allies out of Afghanistan following its fall under Taliban rule, many are criticizing the Biden administration's mishandling of what was supposed to be a smooth transition of power from the Western forces to the Afghan government.

Following the fall of the Afghan government to the Taliban takeover, many American citizens and allies found themselves in danger and rushing to get to safety, away from Kabul.

Recently, the Biden administration provided the Taliban a list of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies to grant entry to the militant-controlled outer perimeter of the Afghan airport, but some critics say that this is critical information that should have been withheld.

Three U.S. and congressional officials told Politico that the Biden administration's decision to provide the list to the Taliban was "designed to expedite the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan" as it fell into the hands of the militant group.

This did not sit well with lawmakers and military officials, as the Taliban has a long history of punishing Afghan and those who collaborated with the U.S. and other Western forces throughout the 20-year war.

"Basically, they just put all those Afghans on a kill list," a defense official who spoke on the condition of anonymity said. "It's just appalling and shocking and makes you feel unclean."

President Joe Biden, who had to face the press multiple times this week as tensions in Afghanistan grew until an attack finally occurred on Thursday, said that he was not sure that such lists existed, but did not deny that the U.S. sometimes provides such lists to the Taliban.

"There have been occasions when our military has contacted their military counterparts in the Taliban and said...We want you to let that bus or that group through," the Democratic president said. "So, yes there have been occasions like that. To the best of my knowledge, in those cases, the bulk of that has occurred and they have been let through."

According to The Gateway Pundit, President Biden added that he could not say "with any certitude" that there has been a list of names, "It doesn't mean that it doesn't exist, that here's the names of 12 people, they're coming, let them through. It could very well have happened."

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne clarified that "in limited cases we have shared information with the Taliban that has successfully facilitated evacuations from Kabul."

Following Thursday's deadly attacks that left 13 U.S. troops and at least 60 Afghans dead and dozens more wounded, Democratic Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey issued a reminder to the Biden administration, WND reported. He said, "As we wait for more details to come in, one thing is clear: We can't trust the Taliban with Americans' security."