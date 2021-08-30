An international religious freedom expert said America must now stand by Taiwan following its failure on Afghanistan.

ChinaAid Founder Bob Fu in a co-authored op-ed in the National Interest entitled, "America Failed Afghanistan. Now It Must Stand By Taiwan," explored the issue on the United States' credibility following its withdrawal from Afghanistan last August 16.

"The consequences of the Biden administration's hasty and poorly managed withdrawal from Afghanistan have devastated the millions of Afghans who will now live under Taliban rule. And unfortunately, the consequences reach far beyond the Afghan borders. U.S. allies around the world, especially those who have relied on our partnership, must have felt fear and shock watching the fall of Afghanistan. Taiwan is one such ally, and we must not abandon them as well," Fu said in the op-ed.

Fu echoed the sentiment of Israelis raised by journalist Joel Rosenberg last week that President Joe Biden's decision has negatively affected the Middle East as it created distrust on America's support for its allies. Rosenberg also said Israelis now fear the rise of Islamic extremists since Biden does not understand how things work in the Middle East and how his decision has affected the Israeli leadership.

In the op-ed, Fu pointed out that the devastation of America's withdrawal of forces did not remain in Afghanistan but actually extended to allies around the world. Fu pointed out that Biden's withdrawal of American forces have left Afghans "betrayed" while allies wonder if America would still fulfill its promises. Fu cited Chinese media stating Taiwan has become "more vulnerable" now because of it, which is said to be a real "threat."

"Many Afghans-including women, who enjoyed greater opportunities after the United States helped free much of Afghanistan from the Taliban's grip in 2001-feel betrayed by the United States. The situation is even direr for the Afghans who worked for the U.S. military as translators or in other capacities, as they are now fearing retribution from the Taliban," Fu highlighted.

"Watching the unfolding tragedy and pain has caused American allies and enemies to wonder where the United States stands regarding other longstanding U.S. commitments. After the withdrawal from Afghanistan, can America be trusted to keep any of its promises?" He stressed.

The editor-In-Chief for Chinese state-run outlet Global Times, Hu Xijin, tweeted on August 16 that the American withdrawal has left the Taiwanese "trembling" and teased its officials to surrender their national flag to China.

"After the fall of the Kabul regime, the Taiwan authorities must be trembling. Don't look forward to the US to protect them. Taipei officials need to quietly mail-order a Five-Star Red Flag from the Chinese mainland. It will be useful one day when they surrender to the PLA," Xijin announced.

Fu underscored that China's media outlets only aim to "diminish the US global influence" through the use of "intimidation and lies." However, Fu highlighted the need for the United States to "prove that such lies never become true."

In addition, Fu also stressed the importance of the United States of assuring Taiwan on its commitment and support and in fully utilizing its agreement to aid solidify their democracy.

"Now, more than ever, the United States must reaffirm its commitment to Taiwan and take practical steps to that end. We ought to continue to sell defensive arms to Taiwan and encourage and enable Taiwan to build up its defenses to protect against Chinese aggression," Fu disclosed.

"The United States should fully utilize the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, which Congress passed to strengthen U.S. support for Taiwan. The Biden administration should also invite senior leaders," he added. "such as the Taiwanese president and vice president, to visit Washington D.C., and address a joint session of Congress. These simple acts will go a long way toward solidifying support for this vulnerable democracy that the Chinese Communist Party would love to exert complete control over."

Biden in an interview with ABC News last August 20 assured that the United States will protect Taiwan especially from China. Biden pointed out that there's a "fundamental difference between Taiwan" and Afghanistan and highlighted the "sacred commitment" the United Nations has with Taiwan and its allies.