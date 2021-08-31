Human rights organization ADF International has encouraged the global community to take action and alleviate the "dire plight" of minority groups in Afghanistan, including tens of thousands of Christians who are in danger of being murdered by radical militants.

According to Giorgio Mazzoli, a legal official for ADF International at the organization's Geneva headquarters, "an estimated ten thousand Christians, many of whom are 'guilty' of converting from Islam, which is a felony punishable by death under Sharia law," are in danger.

He delivered the statement on August 24, 2021, to the Human Rights Council concerning the massive human rights abuses in Afghanistan at the 31st Special Session.

"The unfolding situation on the ground requires an immediate, robust and coordinated response from the international community, whereby respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms is considered as an absolute prerequisite for a credible peace and reconciliation process," Mazzoli pointed out.

"As disturbing accounts of killings, harassment and intimidation against them are rapidly emerging, we urge States and the international community to give utmost attention to these persecuted minorities and guarantee the conditions for their prompt and safe exit from the country, irrespective of whether they have valid travel documents," he continued.

While praising evacuations and resettlement of the vulnerable, they agree with the recommendation for countries to temporarily stop deporting Afghans, and to have their applications re-examined, particularly those whose claims are based on fear of persecution for their religion or beliefs.

According to the Christian Post, 117,000 individuals have been evacuated from Afghanistan as of Saturday. The numbers were provided by General William Taylor, who said that the bulk were Afghan evacuees.

Some 5,400 American citizens were among those who fled, with over 300 of them removed since the Kabul assault.

The U.S. is also reportedly in the process of setting up temporary housing for Afghans in the U.S. while they wait to be relocated to different parts of the country. This effort will only expand as the number of refugees rises.

Refugee service agencies said that they expect at least 30,000 refugees from Afghanistan to be relocated to Texas, as per a report from the Business Standard of August 19.

Afghan migrants will be sent to Texas cities such as Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and Austin.

Theologian warns against disregarding the Taliban's hardline Islamic ideology

As mentioned in an earlier report, the present political crisis in Afghanistan is not simply about a handful of extreme militants attempting to seize control of the country.

In fact, a Taliban commander let a reporter know they intend to do more than simply occupy Afghanistan.

"It's our belief that one day, mujahedin will have victory, and Islamic law will come not to just Afghanistan, but all over the world. We are not in a hurry. We believe it will come one day. Jihad will not end until the last day," Muhammed Arif Mustafa specifically said.

Dr. Albert Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, criticized the mainstream media in a recent "The Briefing" podcast for failing to highlight the fact that the Taliban are not simply an ordinary army, but instead an armed organization inspired by their religion - Islam.

Throughout his podcast, he argued that what the world is seeing right now is not simply a battle between secular regimes, but a religious war.