A controversial Catholic priest from Wisconsin is reportedly on a speaking spree against cancel culture amidst restrictions imposed on him by his bishop.

The National Catholic Reporter said La Crosse "reactionary priest" Fr. James Altman has been seen in various speaking engagements across the United States and interviewed on various occasions after he was removed by his bishop from his parish and given restrictions in July.

"In the last seven weeks, Altman has spoken at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, attended the Napa Institute's annual high-end summer conference, been a featured speaker at a Michigan event organized by the strident far-right outlet Church Militant and donated $100,000 to a new organization called The Coalition for Canceled Priests," the National Catholic Reporter disclosed.

The Diocese of La Crosse on July 9 announced its decision on Altman who refused to voluntarily resign from his post as parish priest of St. James The Less Parish in May following a string of complaints filed against him by various people. Diocese of La Crosse Bishop William Patrick Callahan have been "working toward a resolution" for a year with Altman but to no avail since he was "uncooperative and even outrightly disobedient to his bishop."

Together with the announcement of his removal as parish priest, Callahan released a decree on Altman's disciplinary measures that prohibited him "from exercising the function of pastor," as well as, constrained him on "house arrest," which meant he is to reside within La Crosse subject to occasional reporting to the Diocesan Vicar for the Clergy.

The prohibition on his function as a pastor entailed Altman can only hold Masses in private with a particular group of people such as members of the clergy, his parents, or with himself. He is also not allowed to preach in public.

The National Catholic Reporter explained that Altman's donation to The Coalition for Canceled Priests, a lay-led organization established last July to support members of the clergy who speak against wokeness and abuse, was but a "fraction" of what he was able to raise online through LifeFunder and GiveSendGo for the case he intends to file against his bishop.

In addition to speaking engagements and interviews, Altman continues to make his controversial presence felt online such as before some Catholic young audience in YouTube where he said, "The Left absolutely hates me."

Altman, in all speaking occasions, referred to himself as "persecuted for speaking hard truths"and "canceled" by "little tyrants that are in mitres," pertaining to bishops who discipline priests. His GiveSendGo fundraiser, which has accumulated 1,883% of his $20,000 goal as of this article's writing, states that he was subjected to "diabolical persecution just for doing his job as shepherd to his flock."

While his LifeFunder page, which has raised $387,868 of the $100,000 goal, asks help "in his fight for the Faith" and is categorized as "censorship/discrimination."

"Father Altman has shown courage and strength in his commitment to giving us the Truth. In a culture that celebrates deception and sin, Father Altman has been a shining light to tens of thousands of faithful Catholics worldwide. Sadly, as we are all aware, our holy priests are being attacked from within. It is our duty and honor as faithful sheep to help our shepherd to defend himself," said the introduction on Altman's GiveSendGo page.

Accordingly, excess funds from legal fees the fundraiser is intended to be donated to the "The St. James Handicap Ramp Fund if he successfully retains his position as Pastor, or will donate to those organizations that support life (such as LifeSiteNews) and defend the Catholic Church (such as Church Militant)."