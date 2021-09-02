Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi reiterated last Thursday that Christians in his state and elsewhere in the South are "a little less scared" of COVID-19 but clarified that he was not advocating disregard of public health standards.

Reeves had a press conference on Monday when he was asked to explain his remarks on Thursday. He told The Associated Press that his original statement had been completely clear to everyone who heard it.

"What I meant when I said that is exactly what I said."

Reeves was reported as saying that Christians in his state and the South, in general, were "a little less scared" of COVID-19 because their faith came into play.

He said this during a fundraising event that took place at the residence of Shelby County Election Commission Chairman Brent Taylor.

"I'm often asked by some of my friends on the other side of the aisle about COVID ... and why does it seem like folks in Mississippi and maybe in the Mid-South are a little less scared, shall we say," he said.

"When you believe in eternal life - when you believe that living on this Earth is but a blip on the screen, then you don't have to be so scared of things," he said.

Additionally, he went on to explain that "God also tells us to take necessary precautions" and that everyone should participate. He believes the whole world can rise above its current predicament and move forward together.

According to Religion News, Mississippi has the highest number of new coronavirus infections and fatalities among the states in the United States, with Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Louisiana following closely behind.

Last week, Mississippi had an overall rate of 102.3 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people and 1.4 fatalities per 100,000 residents, according to figures from the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 case tracker.

The governor has refused to impose school mask mandates or business regulations in an effort to stem the spread of the virus, claiming that individuals must take personal responsibility for their own health. But in some parts of the state, school boards are reportedly requiring kids to wear masks inside the building.

"I believe very strongly in what the Bible says, and the Bible's very clear that 'Whosoever believeth in him shall not perish but have everlasting life," said Reeves during the political fundraiser last week.

Reeves is reportedly in the middle of his reelection campaign in 2023.

"And, that is my worldview, it's how I believe, it's what drives me every single day, and I think it's what drives a large number of Mississippians. We should take necessary precautions with respect to COVID, but we also understand that we do have everlasting life if we believe in Jesus, if we believe in God the father, and I certainly do," he added.

Word and Way estimates the population of Mississippi to be little over 3 million. The Health Department said that since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, there have been over 400,000 verified coronavirus infections and 8,000-plus fatalities.