Former President Donald Trump prescribed the best solution for America's future elections: return to paper ballots, get rid of voting machines, implement voter ID use, and eliminate early voting.

Breitbart News interviewed Trump last week in his golf club regarding the reforms the American elections need to restore voter confidence.

Trump disclosed that the sole use of paper ballots have proven to work in other countries. He also pointed out the importance of using voter IDs and of limiting the use of mail-in ballots to a certain group of people. He stressed that these would "straighten out" the elections.

"Voter ID is very important. Frankly, going to paper ballots is better than anything you can do--paper ballots. Going to paper ballots. You know, Canada uses paper ballots. I think going to paper ballots would be the best thing if you want to have accurate elections. Countries that do paper ballots--solidly watched paper ballots--those are the ones that work," Trump said.

"And stop the mail-in ballots unless it's for military and overseas or very sick people, people that just can't vote--and they have to have some kind of a real excuse. I think paper ballots, same-day voting would be great. Those things, you'd straighten out your elections," he added.

Trump also revealed that he appreciates the effort of legislators in the state of Texas to reform elections through the passage of a new bill and compared it to Georgia's. He also highlighted the election audit conducted in the states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

"Georgia's new law is not strong. Texas's new law is strong. Georgia's new law is not strong because the governor of Georgia didn't want it to be strong. It's better than it was, but it's not strong," Trump said.

"The single biggest topic for the Republican Party is the voter fraud of 2020--not 2022, not 2024," Trump said. "You'll never get to 2024, you'll never get to 2022."

"Look at what they're finding in Georgia. Look at what they're finding in Arizona. I mean, Arizona they want to recheck and double-check--people can't even believe. Look, that's being done by the Senate, not by me," he stressed.

"But people can't believe the kinds of numbers coming out. They're massive. Now, you're starting in Wisconsin. Now, Pennsylvania is moving because they said, 'wait a minute.'"

The audits dealt to address voter fraud, which Trump pointed out Republicans should be exposing on top of focusing on the future elections-the same sentiments he expressed in his website early August. Trump, during which, cited that amidst the talk of "doing deep forensic audits" that came in the face of "irrefutable evidence" on voter fraud from numerous states, the "Lamestream Media is doing everything in their power not to allow the people to see or read about what really took place."

"Here's the question. This is a new phenomena. This is what happens with Communism. You can't have a scandal if nobody writes about it," Trump said to Breitbart News referring to the media's lack of attention on election issues and voter fraud.

In a statement in July, Trump called the Arizona Senate hearings on the election audit in Maricopa County as "devastating news" to Biden and the Democratic Party. He pointed out that the "74,243 Mail-In Ballots were counted with 'no clear record of them being sent'" and that "18,000 voters who were scrubbed from the voter rolls AFTER the election." He stressed that these reveal a "breached or hacked" voting system.

Trump cited the Public Interest Legal Foundation research on the election results and said he is looking forward to the upcoming investigation of election-integrity group True The Vote, whose report on ballot trafficking was published last week.