Mario Murillo, a California-based preacher, discussed why voting for Joe Biden has something to do with one's Christian faith - and is urging Christians who supported him to repent of supporting wickedness.

Because "sometimes it is necessary to call out evil, even when it is the evil of an entire Christian generation," Murillo wrote in his September 2 blog that it's time for Christians who voted for Biden to "cleanse your soul."

He wrote this in light of all the perverse legislation and policies permitted under Biden's administration, as well as the latest negligence that resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. military men after an attack on Kabul's airport, as well as leaving many behind, including Christians, to be persecuted and killed by the Taliban.

According to NPR, the attack came only days before the United States' intended complete departure from Afghanistan, which was overrun by the Taliban on August 15.

"He made our men and women in uniform leave behind those who did not deserve to die. The most deeply held value of the America military is, 'No man left behind.' He broke their hearts. But somehow, he convinced you he was the right man to vote for," Murillo stated emphatically.

There was also a hint of Biden's lies and deceit in his all deeds.

"Trump may have hurt your feelings, but Biden is killing your fellow Americans and your brothers in Christ," Murillo said bluntly.

"He seems bored and must check his watch several times while waiting for the plane returning from Afghanistan, carrying the bodies of the soldiers killed by his indifference. He is gleefully unmoved by the slightest pang of conscience when confronted by the grieving mother of one of those soldiers," he continued.

Murillo also went after urban pastors, claiming that the Democratic Party was paying them to rally votes in favor of Biden. He emphasized that they had not only prostituted themselves, but also their pulpits, thus aiding evil.

"You helped put unprecedented vileness in the People's House. Take a long look in the mirror and see if you are beholding a Christian man-let alone a preacher," he said. "When you voted for Biden, you made a statement. You said something-something you must face."

Murillo then called for repentance and a renunciation of the heinousness of their errors. This demands humility, and but evangelist argues that there is hope in repentance.

"To the honestly repentant, there remains this promise," he assured then cited 1 John 1:9 which states:

"If we [freely] admit that we have sinned and confess our sins, He is faithful and just (true to His own nature and promises) and will forgive our sins [dismiss our lawlessness] and [continuously] cleanse us from all unrighteousness [everything not in conformity to His will in purpose, thought, and action]."

"Like elections, lies have consequences."

That was uttered by Bishop Aubrey Shines, founder of Conservative Clergy of Color, in a statement exposing Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams' lies about the Georgia election bill. They said that by equating the Election Integrity Act with "Jim Crow," Biden's team has insulted millions of Black Americans in an effort to mislead these communities by inciting their rage so they would unnecessarily protest.