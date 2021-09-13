Following the Biden administration's establishment of two new executive orders that would mandate vaccines for about two-thirds of working Americans, Republican leaders were among the first to push back against the "unconstitutional" vaccine mandate.

The vaccine mandate went beyond requiring federal employees to get the COVID jab and is now ordering private companies with 100 or more employees to get them vaccinated, creating resistance that was seen online with the hashtag "#IWillNotComply" that trended on Twitter.

According to The Blaze, President Biden's newly established "unconstitutional" vaccine mandate will affect about 100 million Americans who are federal employees, health care workers, and those who work in firms with contracts with the government, as well as private companies with more than 100 employees. The mandate also allows for weekly COVID testing for those who refuse to get the vaccine.

Conservative radio host Jeff Kuhner took to Twitter to help start the "#IWillNotComply" trend by writing,

"Joe Biden has gone full authoritarian with his illegal, unconstitutional & tyrannical federal vaccine mandate. Over 80 million Americans - myself included - now face this harrowing choice: the jab or my job. Biden's regime has now become a dictatorship."

Conservative political cartoonist Ben Garrison followed suit by sharing, "Livestock are involuntary medicated. People are NOT livestock. #IwillNOTComply."

Even Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger, as well as podcaster Tim Pool, said they won't comply with Biden's mandate.

Meanwhile, The Daily Wire founder and editor emeritus Ben Shapiro also expressed his disapproval over the Democratic administration's "unconstitutional" vaccine mandate, declaring that he will "use every method and resource at our disposal to defy the president's unconstitutional order."

"This is coming from somebody who is very pro-vaccine. I was vaccinated as soon as possible and I've encouraged everybody to get the vaccine - pretty much everybody to get the vaccine," Shapiro said, as per Faithwire.

The Daily Wire's CEO Jeremy Boreing added that while the company does not have more than 100 employees, they have no intentions of complying with President Biden's "unconstitutional and tyrannical vaccine mandate."

Shapiro blasted President Biden's "huge tactical legal blunder," threatening that his company is "already getting any lawsuit ready" to fight the Democrat administration. He argued that President Biden is "a failed president on every level" who is "attempting to redirect all of the ire at his presidency at your fellow Americans."

Rather surprisingly, labor unions who are traditionally allies to Democrat leaders are showing some hesitancy in complying with the Biden administration's mandate, NBC News reported.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), a 313,000-strong labor union that represents 700,000 federal and Washington, D.C., government workers and ius a member of the influential American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) labor federation, issued a statement on Thursday following the president's announcement of two executive orders.

"Changes like this should be negotiated with our bargaining units where appropriate," AFGE president Everett Kelley said in a statement that encouraged vaccination but condemned the Biden administration's mandate. "We expect to bargain over this change prior to implementation."