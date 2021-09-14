Media Research Center's NewsBusters, a conservative media watchdog, has decried how corporate media outlets have censored reports on Dr. Anthony Fauci's direct involvement in coronavirus gain-of-function research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was recently proven to have ties to the Wuhan laboratory where coronavirus research is being carried out, because his agency had funded such research.

Last week, The Intercept released over 900 pages of documents detailing the grants that the NIAID had provided to Peter Daszak's EcoHealth Alliance, which in turn funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding into the Chinese lab in Wuhan. Dr. Fauci, who also serves as a White House medical advisor, repeatedly denied any accusations of his involvement in gain-of-function research.

But the released documents show otherwise. Moreover, mainstream media companies refuse to report on this, as it goes against their narrative that Dr. Fauci and his agency are the authorities of public health, whose guidance on COVID-19 safety must be followed.

According to the Christian Post, the Media Research Center's NewsBusters recently released a report on how mainstream media demonstrated a lack of interest and even media silence on the documents that proved Dr. Fauci's involvement in COVID-19 creation.

The report, which was titled "Nets Censor EVIDENCE Fauci Lied About Funding Wuhan COVID Experiments," showed that three nightly news broadcasts on the broadcast news networks ABC, CBS, and NBC completely failed to report on the released documents linking Dr. Fauci to the Wuhan lab during their Tuesday evening broadcasts.

Fox News also revealed that several mainstream media outlets failed to report on Dr. Fauci's involvement in COVID-19 creation. Despite the many allegations that Dr. Fauci blatantly lied to Congress on whether the government funded gain-of-function research in the Wuhan lab, such revelations were not reported on by CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, Grabien transcripts revealed.

Dr. Fauci even appeared on CNN and MSNBC for interviews, during which he was not asked about the publicized documents. Media giants such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, USA Today, Politico, Axios and The Associated Press also failed to report on Dr. Fauci's involvement in the research that led to COVID-19 creation.

Newsweek reported that for Richard Ebright, who serves as the board of governors professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers University and laboratory director at the Waksman Institute of Microbiology, the publicized documents show "unequivocally" that funds from Dr. Fauci's agency were used to support gain-of-function research, which the White House adviser vehemently denied.

Speaking of the White House, its Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently defended Dr. Fauci about the lies he told to Congress over not being involved in the creation of COVID-19. Forbes reported that when a Fox News reporter asked Psaki about Dr. Fauci lying to Congress about his ties to the Wuhan lab, Psaki insisted that his agency "never approved any research that would make a coronavirus more dangerous to humans."

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, however, took to Twitter to share, "I was right about his agency funding novel coronavirus research at Wuhan. Fauci lied again."