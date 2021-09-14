A photo of kids wearing items promoting former President Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again movement and posing with President Joe Biden is making rounds in social media.

Life News said the photo were taken during Biden's visit at the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department in Pennsylvania on Saturday in honor of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The photo shows Biden surrounded by nine children with one boy wearing a shirt printed with a photo of Trump and the words, "I'll be back." A girl on Biden's right was wearing a red cap printed with "Trump" on it while another girl on the same side wore a blue cap with the words "Make America Great Again".

The photo was first posted on Saturday by Jana Musser, the mother of the girl wearing the MAGA cap, Ryleigh, in Facebook as she highlighted unity can take place.

"We may not always see eye to eye, but we can all come together to be United!" Musser said.

Musser was praised for the post that signified "unity" with some wishing "everyone would think that way" because "people are so hateful" while some urged her to send it to Fox News. Musser also posted the photo in her Twitter account, which was retweeted more than 1,600 times and received more than 8,500 likes.

Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec spotted Musser's post and retweeted it by highlighting the humiliation it must bring to Biden. Posobiec's post received upwards of received 51,000 likes and was further retweeted more than 11,900 times.

"This is even more humiliating than him getting booed at the WTC memorial," Posobiec said on Monday.

Posobiec was referring to the incident where Biden was booed by a group of people during the 9/11 commemorative rites held in New York City.

The Latin Post reported that Biden was walking at the New York City 9/11 Memorial with former President Bill Clinton and former President Barack Obama when he was booed by a crowd upon stopping to talk to a person nearby. Some people were heard shouting against his withdrawal of American forces in Afghanistan.

Biden visited all the places attacked by the al-Qaeda on September 11, 2001, which included Shanksville and New York City. His last stop was in the Pentagon memorial in Arlington, Virginia.

In his visit in Shanksville that involved the families of the firefighters who responded to the September 11 attack, Biden stressed the difficulty people go through in commemorating tragedies. He said these people would always be brought back to the very moment they received "the phone call" announcing their loss from the tragedy.

"I'll probably get criticized for saying it again, but these memorials are really important, but they're also incredibly difficult for the people who were affected by them," Biden remarked.

"It brings back that instant you got the news, no matter how many years go by," he added.

Biden also mentioned the kids he was pictured with wearing the Trump memorabilia after pointing out that the American people are really not divided despite what seemed to be like it, citing the speech Bush gave in the 9/11 Memorial on it.

"I think the real issue for those kids that--just had a picture taken with--couple of them had Trump hats from last year--I think, for them, it's going to be: Are we going to, in the next 4, 5, 6, 10 years, demonstrate that democracies can work, or not?" Biden revealed.