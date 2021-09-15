Keziah Hofmann is a recent high school graduate who grew up in a loving Christian home with a family that believes, "We as Christians, are called to help those who are oppressed and afflicted." This is why she decided to speak out on the importance of life and the dangers of abortion in an upcoming book titled "What's So Bad About Abortion, Anyways?"

"I hope to shed light and truth to the darkened areas our society has created," Hoffman wrote on her website. "We need to fight back against this horrible evil of murdering little babies - babies who have lives, and those lives are precious."

"I wrote this book to help children know the truth; that abortion is wrong. Kids can still be kids, knowing the truth," Hoffman said. Her book hopes to forward the pro-life movement and teach children about the dangers of abortion, which she describes as a "callous and barbaric method" that must not be allowed in society.

Hoffman wrote on her GoFundMe page that she wrote the book in response to Carly Manes' book, titled "What's an Abortion, Anyway?" Hoffman wrote, "If our society is going to tell children that abortion is okay, then I have full rights to proclaim what I believe - which is, that abortion is harmful and destroys life."

In the current political climate, the left continue to attack and terrorize children by teaching them about sexuality and abortion at a very young age, to promote the million-dollar abortion industry. Just this June, the New York Post reported on a teacher in Washington who distributed flyers that spoke about sex and abortions to unassuming eight-grade students.

The flyers were handed out during a science class at Stewart Middle School in Tacoma without the knowledge of the students' parents.

According to the flyers, students may obtain an abortion without parental consent "at any age" or even purchase contraception such as condoms regardless of how old they are. The flyers were reportedly produced by Planned Parenthood. This is exactly the kind of left wing propaganda that Hofmann hopes to fight.

"I absolutely believe that children need to know that abortion is wrong. They don't need to know all the details of abortion procedures," Hofmann argued. "In order to be able to fully grasp the importance of life, children must realize that life begins at conception and no one has the right to strip an unborn child of his or her's life."

Hofmann believes that the unborn are "oppressed," which is why she took it upon herself to defend them. She takes to the Bible for guidance, referring to Psalm 82:3-4, which says:

"Give justice to the weak and the fatherless; maintain the right of the afflicted and the destitute. Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked."

Hofmann told Christianity Daily in an email that she already has the book "completely written" and is only waiting for her artist to finish the drawings. She is also hopeful that through generous donations, she could raise $5,000 to publish her book and even donate copies to libraries and pro-life organizations and clinics.

As of the time of publishing this story, she has already raised one-fifth of her goal. Those who wish to help Hofmann raise enough funds to finish the book, which is adorably designed to help youngsters understand the sanctity of life, can go to her GoFundMe page. The book also available for pre-order via its official website.