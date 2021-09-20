Finally, after having been postponed due to COVID lockdowns, the SoCal Harvest, which will feature a night of worship and revival, will be held in less than two weeks from now at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

First reported by CBN News, Pastor Greg Laurie of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside will host the event on October 3 at 7:00 p.m. PT. He is reportedly overjoyed to be reviving the event in person after its cancellation in 2020 due to the lockdowns.

Realizing that he had never met more hearts stirred to the Gospel in his whole life and ministerial career, Pastor Laurie said: "I believe in the wake of the global pandemic we might be on the precipice of a great, global revival."

"I believe we'll see more energy in Angel Stadium on October 3 than we ever have before, and this event will be the first in a series of major events and initiatives that I believe God will use to reach more people in the next couple of years than in the previous decade. We are putting everything we have into reaching everyone we can. We all know now how short life can be," he added.

In September, Laurie also launched a cinematic campaign called "A Rush of Hope," which is claimed to have touched over 4 million people. After seeing the film, many reportedly decided to follow Jesus.

"Because of the pandemic last year, we had the incredible opportunity to create and release A Rush of Hope, which led to more than 17,000 people making professions of faith," Laurie said. "And we are thrilled that we are able to be back together this year in person for another life-changing event."

For King & Country, Phil Wickham, and a slew of more musicians will perform at the festival.

For those who cannot attend the event in person, a live broadcast will be provided. And with this year's SoCal Harvest marking its 30th year, it has established itself as one of the nation's most established evangelical events.

SoCal 2019

Back in 2019, CBN noted that approximately 100,000 people attended the SoCal Harvest event.

On the 1st night of the event, 28,000 individuals reportedly heard the Gospel and 2,100 people declared their faith. SoCal Harvest's second night attracted 34,000 people and 2,675 professed to believe in Jesus Christ.

On the last evening of the event, the number of participants increased to 38,000, with over 3,895 confessing their faith in Christ. Chris Tomlin, who led worship at the time, is reported to have sung "How Great Is Our God" to a full Angel Stadium.

For King & Country, Lecrae, Passion, Graham Saber, Jeremy Camp, Dennis Agajanian, Darryl Strawberry and Phil Wickham were among the other music acts and special guests that performed at the event.

"Life with Jesus is endless hope, Life without Him is a hopeless end. I have hope for the millennials, for Generation Z and baby boomers," Laurie said at the time.

Had it not been because of the lockdowns, the Harvest church team intended to target one million individuals with the gospel over the following 20 months, not just in Southern California but also Boise, Idaho, and Los Angeles.