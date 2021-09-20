A leaked document reportedly revealed that President Joe Biden is actually taking orders from pro-abortion giant Planned Parenthood out of their support of him during the elections.

Life News said the leaked documents reveal that the new rule on abortion expected to be funded by taxes was fast-tracked by the Biden Administration to benefit Planned Parenthood and other corporations who supported the presidential campaign with millions of dollars.

The 300-page document-a circular draft dated August 10 sent by the Department of Health and Human Services for final approval to the Office of Management and Budget-was confirmed on August 19. The rule is entitled, "Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act; Updating Payment Parameters and Improving Health Insurance Markets for 2022 and Beyond Proposed Rule (CMS-9906)."

It is said to "set forth user fees for the Federally Facilitated Exchange (FFE), and the State Based Exchanges on the Federal Platform (SBE-FP), anti-discrimination provisions, extensions on Open Enrollment, and expansion of Navigator duties. This rule would also propose to repeal the Direct Enrollment Exchange Option under 155.221(j), section 1332 waiver guidance codification, and the separate billing requirement."

Accordingly, the plan was to secretly force taxpayers into funding abortion through the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare by eliminating and replacing the separate billing requirement that former President Donald Trump set in place.

Normally, the insurance companies would collect through a separate premium payment for elective abortion under the Obamacare. This was set in place by Trump so that funding of abortion would not be forced from taxpayers. But the new rule of the Biden Administration reversed this such that the monthly premium secretly carries abortion coverage.

The Federalist highlighted that the time frame it took for the approval was only 50 days since it was first proposed to the public considering it was a major change on the ruling for the Obamacare. This meant that there was less than 14 days for the public to actually review it and send comments for changes on the proposed regulation. The public is given months to send comments on the regulation and followed by another set of months that said comments will be reviewed rigorously before a final rule is arrived at.

The approval for the said new rule in Obamacare actually took a mere 28 days and received 341 comments. This is despite the Department of Health and Human Services admitting that the rule is a major change and that it will "likely result in an annual effect on the economy of $100 million or more" in the document's final draft.

What the HHS did, the Federalist pointed out, is contrary to the provisions set forth by the Administrative Procedure Act that rules must be open to the public for inspection and comments before finalization, unless an urgent situation or a national security crisis merits it to be reviewed within 30 days or less. In addition, the said new rule of HHS is also contrary with former President Bill Clinton's 1993 Executive Order 12866 that mandatorily gives a 60-day timeframe for public comments on rules.

Besides including the charges for abortion with monthly premiums, the new rule also raised the premiums to be charged to users while removing flexibility in operating insurance exchanges from states. These two other changes was revealed by former HHS Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight Director Randy Pate in an interview with the Federalist.

"To me this signals that unfortunately [Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services] has already made up its mind about all of these complicated issues and is rushing to finalize the rule without really considering the public comments and frankly without giving the public enough opportunity to weigh in on a number of controversial provisions," Pate said.

Previously, Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit against the separate billing requirement for abortion coverage of Obamacare since it has a "devastating" financial impact on them. Planned Parenthood also raised that such a requirement would also result to few abortions since there are a few insurance companies willing to undertake such a procedure alongside the dropping of coverage by patients.