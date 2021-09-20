A report has disclosed that over half of the recently processed 673,000 voter identities in Arizona had "no match found" in the Social Security Administration.

The Gateway Pundit (TGP) reported that the state of Arizona had undertaken credential checks on 673,650 applicants with the Social Security Administration over the last ten weeks. It raised this was not normal since regular processing involves roughly 2,500 applicants monthly.

"This is a massive volume considering most States including Arizona typically process around 2,500 a month. They've processed more identities in the last 2 months than they've done in the last 9 years combined. Is someone scrubbing a database, or auditing 'Federal Only' voters?" TGP said in its report.

Arizona's processing jumped from 500-600 a week to 70,000 a week in July. The processing stopped in September 10 and resumed to a few hundred afterwards. Similarly, Texas and Kansas' processing ranged from 30,000 to 55,000 weekly in February and stopped afterwards. The said states' processing resumed in June to its normal volume. However, the said checks were done on applications of older voter registrations.

Accordingly, the Social Security Administration (SSA) comes into the picture for credentials check of new voter registrants when the person has no driver's license. The state is said to verify the voter through the driver's license. The SSA then provides the state with an interface to check the last four digits of the voter's Social Security number together with the person's name and date of birth.

The said SSA interface, called Help America Vote Verification (HAVV), will respond once a match is found. It will then reveal the reasons for a match not being found, such as if the person is already deceased. The HAVV also provides the 43 states who participate with the SSA interface to download the entire database of new voter registrants per state.

TGP highlighted that 58% of the voters or 393,017 out of 673,560 submitted for Arizona alone revealed no matches during the last 10 weeks the state was conducting the credentials check. Arizona is said to be the state with the highest number of no matches in the United States.

"'No Match' was found on 58% of the voters submitted by Arizona over the last 10 weeks. A whopping 393,017 did not have a match out of the 673,560. In fact, Arizona weekly processing has one of the highest Non Match percentages in the country, typically between 50%-65%. In most other States this ratio is from 15%-25%."

TGP spotlighted on three images from the voter registration systems used by Arizona, which includes Maricopa's so-called VRAS System, since it was unclear which of the said systems were doing the credential check requests with SSA. The media outlet deducted the transaction was done in line with the recently-concluded Arizona audit. They said the state of Arizona normally conducts only a few requests in a week and showed a tabulation on the said transactions.

"This appears it's possible this may have been related to the audit investigation," TGP stressed. "Rarely do they ever exceed a few hundred requests a week, until July of 2021."