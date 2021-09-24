Outspoken Christian and Gab CEO Andrew Torba shares his vision of a parallel economy, not just for his company but for anybody who does not want to be associated with, and be under the influence and dominion of the Woke culture and systems.

"Our vision for Gabvertising and the parallel economy we are building is to empower families and freedom-loving business owners to free themselves from the slavery of Woke Capital," he wrote on Wednesday.

Gabvertising, explains Torba, is still about advertising, but it does so with a strong social mission. It is intended for brands or businesses that often share similar values as members of the Gab community. This way, they won't need to hide or be frightened by the prospect of getting canceled or bashed for promoting and embodying Christian principles.

"The natural evolution of free speech is free markets, and that's what is forming right now on Gab. An actual free market, not one rigged by a handful globalist big bankers and hedge fund," he noted.

Torba refers to this phenomenon as a "parallel economy." Gabbers, or those who use Gab, and others with similar interests are now launching and developing businesses.

Rather than doing business with large companies on an ad hoc basis, they are instead participating in trade with one another. They are supporting individuals and businesses that share their values. They are also utilizing their spending power to support one another rather than the corporate oligarchs that despise them. As a result, they are free to speak their minds.

"This is the way forward and we are only just getting started," said Torba.

Soon, he added, the Gab Marketplace and Gab Pay would launch, ushering in a surge of inventiveness, trade, and liberty. The goal is to create an "alternative infrastructure" for a burgeoning new parallel economy.

A free economy

"At Gab when we recognize a problem in the world, like Big Tech censorship and the anti-White, anti-Christian, and anti-American woke economy, we don't just sit around and complain about it like our useless politicians do. We take action and start building," explained Torba.

He said that during the last several months, they have been concentrating all of their technical efforts on creating a new digital economic infrastructure. This includes Gab Ads, Gab Pay, and the Gab Marketplace, all of which are presently under development and will launch this summer.

They've also been hard at work improving Gab TV, Gab's free speech streaming platform, and extending its "physical infrastructure" into additional data centers run by their own servers.

Breaking free from a failing system

Torba presented his prognosis of the American Populist Movement back in February, and said it was heavily centralized.

"Centralized movements give the enemy a central attack vector to target and overcome," he said.

But while the oligarchs believe they have eliminated American Populism by subverting democracy, Torba believes that people are beginning to understand the true nature of the problem: globalist oligarchs.

"We must exit this broken and failing system and start building a new one immediately. We are not revolutionaries. We are not violent. We are reformers. We are builders. When we up and leave the existing system in favor of our own the existing system will crumble without us lifting a finger," he proclaimed.