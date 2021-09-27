An ongoing probe on the Arizona Audit canvassing results show that more than 49,000 questionable votes were discovered.

One America News Network reported that questions on the authenticity and legitimacy of election outcomes were raised due to the 49,000 votes that were discovered during the Arizona Senate Hearing held last Friday in Phoenix. The hearing reviewed the Arizona audit report that showed 23,000 votes came from people who have already moved to a new address.

"Ariz. audit report finds over 49k questionable votes, pending attorney general probe," OANN announced in Twitter.

The audit report on Maricopa County's canvassing was released early this month, showing 96,389 ghost votes--"anomalies" pertaining to mostly "dead voters--and 173,104 lost votes--"those votes where people voted but their votes were discarded."

The Arizona Senate began reviewing the results of the audit last month when parts of the draft report was submitted. Arizona Senate President Karen Fann announced then that the review was meant to ensure the "accuracy" of the audit report's contents prior to releasing it to the public.

The Executive Summary of the "Election 2020 Grassroots Canvass Report" actually rendered the said elections in Maricopa County "uncertifiable" due to "two primary categories of ineligible ballots and election mishandling, encompassing hundreds of thousands of votes."

During the Senate hearing, an additional 9,000 mail-in ballots were said to have been received but sent out by Maricopa County on top of the 5,000 voters from other counties that voted. The findings of the Senate hearing merit criminal prosecution according to the state's legislators.

Arizona Representative Mark Finchem disclosed that these questionable votes mean imprisonment for those who are accountable. Finchem also revealed it would be good to have a monetary counterpart to it too as punishment. He announced in Twitter on Sunday that there are "discrepancies" revealed in the audit report.

"You're looking at jail time, whether that's a second degree misdemeanor, third degree misdemeanor. It doesn't matter to me. As long as there is a penalty behind it and I would really love to see a fine. If somebody knows that there's a $10,000 fine for filling out that form or doing that thing that will interfere with somebody else's election, somebody else's election to be governed."

The Senate hearing findings have already been forwarded to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich for review. The Epoch Times said Fann sent an endorsement letter to Brnovich on Thursday recommending that the audit findings be subjected to additional investigation.

Fann was particularly concerned on the mail-in ballots signature verification, voter rolls accuracy, the elections systems securing, and the record-keeping of election evidence. Fann highlighted that the said concerns did not accordingly adhere to Arizona's best practices and standards.

"Arizona voters deserve an unimpeachable electoral process-and the State Senate is already working hard on new legislation to deliver that. As the Senate enters that next phase, there are several items in the reports that merit the attention of your office. I am therefore forwarding the reports for your office's consideration and, if you find it appropriate, further investigation as part of your ongoing oversight of these issues," Fann said in the letter.

Cyber Ninjas, who were hired as an external party to the audit, similarly recommended the Senate in referring the discrepancies in its final report for criminal investigation of the Attorney General's Office. Cyber Ninjas pinpointed a violation in the Arizona Elections Procedures Manual on the ballots being sent by forwardable mail.