Finally, the much-awaited results of the Maricopa County election audit is out and it reportedly does show that election results should be decertified.

The Gatway Pundit (TGP) published the completed canvassing report of Maricopa County, Arizona on Wednesday, showing a total of 173,104 lost votes and 96,389 ghost votes.

TGP explained that lost votes pertain to "those votes where people voted but their votes were discarded" while ghost votes involve "those votes cast by someone other than the voter assigned to the vote." The media outlet highlighted that lost and ghost votes are "anomalies" that do include a "significant number" of "dead voters."

The final canvass report was supposed to have been released in late August but was delayed when members of the auditing team became inflicted with COVID-19. Only a portion of the draft report was submitted on August 24 to the Arizona Senate for review.

Entitled "Election 2020 Grassroots Canvass Report" and authored by Liz Harris, who was a former Republican candidate and part of the auditing team, the Maricopa election audit report conveys upfront that primary findings show the election results are "uncertifiable."

"Two primary categories of ineligible ballots and election mishandling, encompassing hundreds of thousands of votes, render the 2020 General Election in Maricopa County uncertifiable," the report's Executive Summary read.

"An estimated 173,104 votes are missing or lost, as reported to our volunteers who went door to door verifying registration and voting information for thousands of residents. These are American citizens living in Maricopa County who cast a vote, primarily by mail, in the election and yet there is no record of their vote with the county and it was not counted in the reported vote totals for the election," the report continued.

"Additionally, an estimated 96,389 mail-in votes were cast under the names of registered voters who were either unknown to the residents of the registration address or who were verified as having moved away prior to October 2020. Other irregularities were uncovered during the canvass at a smaller scale, including votes cast by mail from vacant lots, votes recorded from residents who had not actually voted, etc.," it added.

Prior to the draft report's release, Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers and 50 state legislators created a New Election Integrity Caucus to audit all counties that used voting machines out of the Maricopa County audit outcome meriting decertification of election results. Rogers launched early August a signature campaign online for the Arizona election results' decertification.

TGP said the final canvass report validate those who knew the election was stolen and alluded that other counties in Arizona would similarly come out with the same results when audited, stating in a separate report that "election steal is now confirmed." The Gateway Pundit also concluded that the results give weight to why the Arizona audit was attempted to be stopped several times.

"The crooks in Arizona tried to stop the 2020 election audit numerous times. They were afraid of the truth and today's canvassing results," the Pundit headlined in another report.

TGP then recalled incidents that showed "thieves" were trying to delete their tracks such as in March when shredded ballots were found in a dumpster outside the county's tabulation center days before the audit was scheduled to commence.

This excluded items not turned over by the county for the audit. The Pundit urged that these people "should be immediately arrested and tried for treason" so that law would be brought "back to the US."

Similarly, the Executive Summary of the canvass report pointed out that the audit results misrepresent American "democracy and voting rights." The report suggested to get rid of vote-by-mail to avoid fraud in future elections, echoing what former President Donald Trump suggested last week in an interview on improving election integrity and America's future.

"These results are a travesty to our democracy and our voting rights. In addition to impacted local races, such as Maricopa County Board of Supervisors District 1, decided by 403 votes, key statewide race margins are well within the numbers shown above. The Presidential race was decided by 10,457 votes statewide, and the U.S. Senate election was decided by 78,886 votes statewide," the Executive Summary concluded.

"It is obvious to anyone that voting by mail is ripe for fraud. The US Mail is not meant to be a secure transactional system," it suggested, "We cannot give up our fundamental right to vote, upon which America was built, simply because we are too lazy to go cast a vote in person."