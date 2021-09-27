American bishops strongly criticized the Women's Health Protection Act that passed the House of Representatives on Thursday, calling it the work of "Satanists."

According to ProLife Voices For Trump National Co-Chair Fr. Frank Pavone, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone remarked last week that the Women's Health Protection Act is a legislation advocated by a "devout Satanist" instead of a "devout Catholic."

The Women's Health Protection Act actually passed the House of Representatives in a 218-211 vote on Thursday. The said bill, also known as H.R. 3755, aims "to protect a person's ability to determine whether to continue or end a pregnancy, and to protect a health care provider's ability to provide abortion services."

"Archbishop Cordileone on Tuesday said that the Women's Health Protection Act 'is surely the type of legislation one would expect from a devout Satanist, not a devout Catholic'," Pavone posted on Instagram last Thursday.

"The Archbishop of San Francisco warned that an abortion bill to be voted on in Congress this week amounts to 'child sacrifice.' He called on Catholics to pray and fast for the defeat of the bill. I totally Agree! What do you say?" he added.

Prior to the bill's passing, Cordileone retorted to House Speaker Pelosi's statement on the use of the "free will" God gave each person by stressing on its use to vote for life.

"Representatives in Congress: you have free will. Use it today to vote no to legalizing the killing of babies even weeks from birth. You have a choice. Give it to unborn babies, too," Cordileone said in Twitter.

Cordileone's tweet linked to an article on Pelosi's press conference where she defended her being a pro-life "Devout Catholic" being a mother of five but stated it is none of her business should others choose otherwise, pointing to the "free will" given by God.

In the bill's passing in the House of Representatives, Cordileone raised that such an act will "strip unborn human beings of all legal protections through the ninth month" and asked people to join him in prayer in reparation for such evil.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, on the other hand, highlighted the "radical" features of the bill in so far as abortion is concerned. Besides eliminating pro-life laws as we've previously reported, H.R. 3755 would also mandate "abortion on demand nationwide at any state of pregnancy through federal statute."

This means that H.R. 3755 would also remove "parental notification for minor girls, informed consent, and health or safety protections specific to abortion facilities." It would also "compel" all Americans even those outside the country to pay for abortions through taxes and "force" coverage for such procedures by insurers and employers even though it is contrary to their conscience or religious beliefs.

USCCB Committee on Pro-Life Activities Chairman Archbishop Joseph Naumann pointed out that H.R. 3755 is not about women's health and rights but about the "deliberate destruction of millions of unborn lives" and of their mothers who will be left with "physical, emotional, and spiritual scars" afterwards.

Naumann unveiled the lie that H.R. 3755 presents to women that abortion is the "best" solution when it comes to pregnancy. He also highlighted that the bill is a "complete injustice" since it is contrary to the very beliefs stated in the United States' founding documents on the right to life.

"This bill assumes that abortion can be the only, or best, solution to a crisis pregnancy. H.R. 3755 is built on a false and despairing narrative that utterly fails women. In treating abortion as the moral equivalent to the removal of an appendix, this proposal is radically out of step with the American public," Naumann revealed.

"As a nation built on the recognition that every human being is endowed by its Creator with the unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, this bill is a complete injustice," he added. "Congress should embrace public policy that respects the rights of mothers, their children, and the consciences of all Americans, not advance a radical 'abortion on demand until birth' policy that is completely out of step with our country's principles."