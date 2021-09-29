Kenneth Copeland is reportedly urging churches to find other ways to travel in order to avoid being subjected to vaccination requirements enforced by airlines.

The "VICTORYthon" event last Tuesday included a speech by Copeland, 84, who compared vaccine mandates to the "mark of the beast" from the book of Revelation, Christian Headlines reported.

"You get into this situation, 'We're not going to let you fly unless you're vaccinated.' Well, to me, that's the mark of the beast," Copeland reportedly said.

Consequently, the televangelist stated that "The time has come for ministries, particularly traveling ministries, to have some other method of travel other than the airlines."

He made it quite plain that he would not be getting the vaccine himself, but that others who want to do so may do so.

According to Inside Edition, Copeland is the owner of three private aircraft as well as a private airfield. When speaking with the publication in 2019, he stated that the reason he wanted a private aircraft was so that he wouldn't have to travel commercially with "a bunch of demons."

Faith in God trumps fear

Despite his sketchy reputation and claims, Copeland was right in his remarks regarding placing one's faith in God to be protected from the virus and to abstain from news and mainstream media coverage of the virus.

This was his claim in June, as reported by The Christian Post.

"I'm talking now to Holy Spirit born-again, Holy Spirit baptized, Holy Spirit speaking in other tongues, healing, believing Christians that don't watch anything but COVID-19 on the television. Your faith is idle and dumb," he said.

Christians, he said, were inviting the devil's torment because they were focusing on the plague rather than "faith-building" information.

The coronavirus began spreading throughout the United States shortly after the commencement of the outbreak, and Copeland reportedly predicted a "supernatural heatwave" would put an end to it.

"We have command, authority over the weather," Copeland said during his "Virtual Victory Campaign" on Facebook Live. Copeland called the weather "God's weapon" during his speech.

According to Copeland, the heatwave would have a significant effect on New Orleans, which is said to one of the hotspots for the coronavirus.

"It hates heat. It hates humidity, it hates water. It just dies. It's even better, I just heard the Lord say this 'cause I've witnessed it, it's even better if there is no wind at all ... just enough heat to keep from killing them people in New York City," he said back then.

However, despite Copeland's conviction that the coronavirus may be stopped by high temperatures or humidity, the WHO believes this to be a fallacy.

According to the agency, anybody may get COVID-19, regardless of how hot or humid it is. They claimed that COVID-19 infections had been found in countries with warmer climates.

"From the evidence so far, the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in ALL AREAS, including areas with hot and humid weather. Regardless of climate, adopt protective measures if you live in, or travel to an area reporting COVID-19," read the statement from WHO.