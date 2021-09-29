Several independent studies, conducted both within and outside the United States, demonstrated that experimental shots killed more people than they saved.

The FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee had a public consultation on September 17, 2021, and more than one expert testified against the approval of Pfizer's booster injection.

Dr. Joseph Fraiman, a New Orleans emergency physician, claimed that there was no clinical evidence that the COVID injections saved more lives. In fact, it was the opposite. He then advised the committee to:

"Demand the booster trials are large enough to find a reduction in hospitalizations. Without this data we, the medical establishment, cannot confidently call out anti-COVID-vaccine activists who publicly claim the vaccines harm more than they save, especially in the young and healthy. The fact we do not have the clinical evidence to say these activists are wrong should terrify us all."

The COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund's executive director, Steve Kirsch, spoke after Dr. Fraiman. His presentation that the Pfizer injection kills two individuals for each one it saves reinforced Fraiman's fears.

"We were led to believe that the vaccines were perfectly safe, but this is simply not true," he said, noting that the Pfizer 6-month study report shows four times the number of heart attacks in the treatment group.

Kirsch continued by stating that although only the VAERS data are statistically relevant, the other two data sources remain "troubling."

"Even if the vaccines have 100% protection, it still means we kill two people to save one life ... Four experts did analyses using completely different non-U.S. data sources and all of them came up with approximately the same number of excess vaccine-related deaths - about 411 deaths per million doses," he said.

"That translates into 115,000 people who have died (due to the Covid-19 vaccines) ... The real numbers confirm that we kill more than we save."

Kirsch also disclosed data showing that 1 in 317 16- and 17-year-old males would get myocarditis as a consequence of the vaccines, with the risk increasing to 1 in 25 following the third dose.

He claims that Pfizer's Phase 3 trials were rigged since "it is statistically impossible for protocol violations to be five times higher in the treatment group." He also questioned why this had not been looked into.

In light of the intention to vaccinate children, Kirsch did not miss the opportunity to tell the story of a 12-year-old girl who was vaccinated with Pfizer's vaccine for kids as part of the vaccination campaign. Now, he said, "she's paralyzed for life."

Also appearing before the committee was FDA Consumer Representative Kim Witczak, who is also on the board of directors of the USA Patient Network.

"It seems we are here today to discuss Pfizer's application to define the meaning of fully vaccinated from two to three doses," she observed. "From the beginning of the pandemic, the goalposts keep changing. It makes you wonder if the current vaccination strategy is working."

She emphasized that, given the evidence on the fading or ineffectiveness of trial shots, nations could not "vaccinate their way out."

However, she went on to say that although boosters are excellent for business, the committee should be honest about their negative effects. She claims they were never intended to halt transmission or eliminate the virus, like polio or smallpox vaccines.

Additionally, she pointed out that "our national leadership on the role national natural immunity plays. Instead, NIH, CDC FDA in the White House had told Americans that vaccines are superior to our innate immune systems and beat out any naturally acquired immunity."

From a medical study

University of Ottawa Heart Institute conducted a comprehensive analysis and discovered that despite the fact that symptoms usually showed within days, 1 in 1,000 mRNA injections (Pfizer and Moderna) resulted in myopericarditis (heart inflammation) within one month of the shot.

The research was published on the preprint site medRxiv on September 16, 2021, the day before the FDA voted "yes" on boosters for the elderly and other high-risk populations, notes NOQ Report.

"This study is a prospective collection and review of all cases with a myocarditis/pericarditis diagnosis over a 2-month period at an academic medical center ... Patients were identified by admission and discharge diagnoses which included myocarditis or pericarditis. Inclusion criteria: in receipt of mRNA vaccine within one month prior to presentation ...," the authors explained.

Based on information collected from Ottawa's public health agency, researchers discovered that of the 32 individuals studied, 18 had myocarditis, 12 had a more severe form of the condition known as myopericarditis, and 2 had pericarditis.

"In 5 cases, symptoms developed after only a single dose of mRNA vaccine. In 27 patients, symptoms developed after their second dose of. Median time between vaccine dose and symptoms was 1.5 days ...," the study reads.

"Chest pain was the commonest symptom, but many others were reported. Non-syncopal non-sustained ventricular tachycardia was seen in only a single case. Median LV ejection fraction (EF) was 57% (44-66%). Nine patients had an LVEF below the normal threshold of 55%."

The total incidence of myopericarditis was around 10 per 10,000 vaccinations. When it comes to determining when mRNA COVID vaccine, symptoms, and CMR results are related, this is the biggest series yet, said the authors.