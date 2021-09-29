A candidate for the Ohio Senate reportedly pointed out that Christians and conservatives should be allowed to live their values.

CBN News said J.D. Vance raised that conservatives and Christians should be allowed to "actually live their values" during an interview on the 2022 midterm elections.

Vance, who is the author of the book "Hillbilly Elegy" that was turned into a movie, has been very open on his views on various issues that has led him to be on spotlight back in 2016 for his strong criticism on former President Donald Trump. Vance eventually saw Trump as a "very popular" leader of the Republicans that he supported him in 2020 and ended up being attacked by the media.

"I really think the reason the media is attacking me is that they recognize that I'm a threat to the dominant ideas that are out there," Vance told CBN News.

"At the end of the day I think I've been very consistent in my view that we need to have a strong manufacturing policy in this country. We need to allow conservatives and Christians to actually live their values, to pass those values onto their children," he pointed out, "we need to ensure that we're not teaching our kids to hate America in American schools, we need to make sure that our southern border is controlled."

During the interview, Vance underscored Washington's need for strong leadership that addresses the issues of border security, employment, and independence from big tech companies. He highlighted people's fear on censorship and concerns on free speech, especially when it comes to Christian values.

"I just feel like people don't actually have somebody that stands up and fights for them, that's willing to speak loudly and powerfully on the issues that they care about," Vance disclosed.

"I think people are really worried about censorship. They're really worried, whether at their workplaces or on social media, can they actually speak their mind, can they actually speak about Christian values without being shut down?" He highlighted.

A conservative commentator, Vance also shared his thoughts on the recent infrastructure bill that was passed in the Senate. He pointed out the "mistake" Republicans made on the bipartisan bill. He said the Republicans gave the Democrats "a huge win" for a bill that has "some really crazy stuff in it."

Vance revealed that he would not vote for the bill if he was one of the senators since he finds the bill not actually addressing the problems the country has on infrastructure. He said "it's a big mistake" since it spends so much money for non-infrastructure things.

What happened with the infrastructure bill, Vance said, actually drives his point on the need for strong leadership. He pointed out that it is not the number of Republicans in the Senate that matters but their quality.

"You know, you don't need 50 good Senators in the Republican party, but if we get 10 really good Senators in the Republican party we can break through that gridlock, we can break up the big tech companies, we can actually bring some sanity to our southern border, and we can insure that unborn lives are protected," Vance underscored.

"All of these things can happen with a smarter, better Republican party and I think we're moving in that direction," he stressed.