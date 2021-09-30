Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett delivered his first speech as prime minister at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, urging the governments to join Israel in its effort to address challenges.

Equating his nation to a lighthouse, Bennett pointed out that Israel fights for its right to live in the land surrounded by enemies.

"Israel is a lighthouse in a stormy sea. A beacon of democracy, diverse by design, innovative by nature and eager to contribute to the world - despite being in the toughest neighborhood on earth," he said, captured by the Times of Israel.

He explained that the Jews, "defined by wars with [their] neighbors," wanted to have normal lives which they are forced to abandon at times just to defend their country.

Alongside the issues of coronavirus pandemic and political polarization, the nation is also faced with the grim reality of living with terror groups in its borders, seeking the destruction of Israel.

Bennett emphasized that Iran, which is funding these groups and has been destroying its neighboring countries for decades, is looking to dominate the region by means of nuclear power.

He then warned that Iran does not only focus on attacking Israel but also aims to have control over any country.

"If you think Iranian terror is confined to the Israel - you're wrong. Just this year, Iran made operational a new deadly terror unit, a startup: swarms of killer UAVs armed with lethal weapons that can attack any place any time," the prime minister stressed.

Further, he reminded the UN delegates about Iran's history of murdering its own people. But in addition to political activists, who are the focus of the Islamic country's "death commission," it also killed children. He pointed out that one of the members of this commission, Ebrahim Raisi, who would celebrate a "round of murder" by throwing a party and eating cream cakes, is now the new president of Iran. Thus the kind of leader whom Israel is dealing with.

He also warned about the Islamic nation's nuclear weapon program, which is at a critical level, as well as its violation of the International Atomic Energy Agency's safeguards agreements. Bennett lamented that Iran's intention over securing nuclear weapons is being ignored.

However, he said that though the world views the action as an "inevitable reality" or simply "tired of hearing about it," Israel "doesn't have that privilege" and will never allow Iran to acquire such weapons.

He continued by encouraging the UN member countries that if they work together to stop the Islamic nation, they will prevail.

Bennett went on to criticize the participants of the "anti-Semitic" Durban Conference.

"Attacking Israel doesn't make you morally superior. Fighting the only democracy in the Middle East doesn't make you 'woke.' Adopting clichés about Israel without bothering to learn the basic facts, well, that's just plain lazy," he said.

The prime minister concluded by challenging the nations to choose between the "light," which stands for Israel, and "darkness," which describes its enemy.

The darkness that seeks the destruction of the world or the light "that pursues freedom, prosperity and opportunity."

"A bit of light dispels much darkness. The lighthouse among the stormy seas - stands tall, stands strong. And her light shines brighter than ever," Bennett further stated.