Despite varying opinions between the FDA and CDC advisory committees, Dr. Anthony Fauci, like the Democrat president he serves, is still pushing for a third dose of the mRNA vaccines, as he said it will eventually be part of a "standard regimen" for being "fully vaccinated" against COVID.

Health committees with the FDA and CDC are still stuck on defining the true objective of the third "booster" shot, saying that it would not "offer any meaningful gains." Dr. Fauci thinks otherwise.

"I reject that," Dr. Fauci declared in a conversation with The Atlantic. "I think we should be preventing people from getting sick from COVID even if they don't wind up in the hospital."

Experts at the CDC are also trying to figure out if booster shots are merely a reminder for one's immune system on how to fight off COVID or if it is an "essential" factor in achieving full protection. Most importantly, what role will it play in determining whether a person is "fully vaccinated" or not?

"I believe that a third-shot booster for a two-dose mRNA [vaccine] should ultimately and will ultimately be the proper, complete regimen," Dr. Fauci argued. "The vaccine is very successful. The durability of it is something that's a subject of considerable discussion and sometimes debate."

"It is likely, for a real complete regimen, that you would need at least a third dose," the 80 year old NIAID director concluded. Breitbart reported that Dr. Fauci is now implying that a third shot of the COVID vaccine would constitute being "fully vaccinated," compared to the initial guideline of having two shots to be considered "fully vaccinated" against the vaccine.

It is Dr. Fauci's changing views on COVID guidelines and vaccine requirements that make people distrust the White House Chief Medical Advisor and the health agencies he represents, in addition to the revelations about his involvement in the creation of COVID-19.

Currently, the FDA has only approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine's third dose for Americans 65 and older, as well as those who are high-risk who need to be injected with a third shot six months after they received the second dose. President Joe Biden had already famously took his third shot, complete with media coverage.

Dr. Fauci now appears to be moving goalposts once more, just as he did in December 2020 when he spoke about herd immunity against COVID. Axios reported then how New York Times' Donald G. McNeil Jr. noticed Dr. Fauci's changing goalposts, saying that in November, the NIAID director said that 70-75% vaccination meant achieving herd immunity. In December, he adjusted the number to 75-80% or more.

"When polls said only about half of all Americans would take a vaccine, I was saying herd immunity would take 70 to 75 percent...Then, when newer surveys said 60 percent or more would take it, I thought, 'I can nudge this up a bit,' so I went to 80, 85," Dr. Fauci said. "We really don't know what the real number is. I think the real range is somewhere between 70 to 90 percent. But, I'm not going to say 90 percent."

Recently, President Biden hinted that the U.S. can only get back to normal if at least 97% of Americans can get the COVID vaccine.