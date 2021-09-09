An explosive report released on Tuesday revealed just how National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director and Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci lied about his agency funding coronavirus research in China.

While some mainstream media outlets picked up on the story, Big Tech giant Twitter is on the defensive, downplaying the infectious disease doctor's true involvement in the funnelling of millions of dollars into the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, where COVID-19 is believed to have originated and leaked in an accident, causing a global pandemic.

According to NOQ Report, Dr. Fauci was trending on social media, specifically Twitter when the report was published by The Intercept, which revealed how over 900 pages of documents detailed the work of EcoHealth Alliance, which used federal funding from the NIAID to support the Wuhan lab's coronavirus research. In fact, the report showed that up to $3.1 million in federal funds was given to EcoHealth Alliance, which then handed over $599,000 to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

During a Senate hearing in May, Dr. Fauci insisted, "The NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Institute." In July, the infectious diseases expert reiterated that he will not retract that statement and that "I have not lied before Congress. I have never lied. Certainly not before Congress. Case closed," CNBC reported.

But the publicized documents reveal otherwise, which is why the internet was abuzz with the new reports.

But it appears that Twitter was covering up for Dr. Fauci. A new report said that the Big Tech giant pretended that the White House adviser was trending because of "his many flip-flopping, goalpost-moving statements scolding people about vaccines and lockdowns."

A screenshot shared by Blake Masters showed that Dr. Fauci was trending on Twitter because of an article that said "Dr. Fauci said some US hospitals are close to having to make 'tough choices' about patients for ICU beds" instead of the real issue at hand, which was that he was lying about his agency funding coronavirus research in China.

Incredible. Twitter is pretending that this is why Fauci is trending pic.twitter.com/A7oNnqdHL5 — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) September 8, 2021

Republican leaders are not letting this slide, however, as Sen. Tom Cotton called the expose "one of the biggest scandals in Washington" and demanded that Dr. Fauci be investigated and prosecuted, the New York Post reported.

Sen. Cotton decried how Dr. Fauci has for months been telling people how to live their lives socially and physically distanced from each other, "when all along, he's been lying, not just in Congress, but to the American people about his role in funding the very reckless and dangerous research at a Chinese Communist lab that unleashed this pandemic on the world."

Rep. Mike Gallagher also took aim at Dr. Fauci, saying that the infectious diseases expert "had not been forthcoming about the U.S. government's support for gain-of-function research at the WIV," Fox News reported. The Wisconsin Republican echoed Sen. Cotton's sentiments, asking for a "thorough investigation into this research and the way in which these grants were issued to ensure no bureaucrat is able to hide behind lawyerly definitions and skirt regulations like this again."