Evangelical Christians in Wales are reportedly pushing for a new bishop after the church allowed pastors to bless same-sex unions.

The Christian Post said that the Evangelical Fellowship in the Church in Wales condemned the governing body for authorizing the blessing of same-sex unions. The Church in Wales is composed of six Anglican dioceses that voted 28-12 last September 6 that the clergy could already host same-sex union blessings in their churches.

The Evangelical Fellowship in the Church in Wales (EFCW) upheld the Christian definition of "marriage" and teaching on sexuality. The EFCW called on the appointment of a new bishop who could represent such traditional definition and teaching on marriage and sexuality, respectively.

In a statement, the EFCW acknowledged the desire of the Governing Body of the Church in Wales to pastor to the LGBTQ+ community but regrets the decision that came along with it.

"The Evangelical Fellowship in the Church in Wales deeply regrets the recent decision of the Governing Body to authorise a liturgy to bless same-sex civil marriages and partnerships. We recognise the difficulties faced by the bishops and others within the Church in Wales as they have wrestled to bring better pastoral provision for those who are LGBTQ+," the EFCW said.

The EFCW reiterated that LGBTQ+ have difficulty engaging well with the Church in the past since they were "deeply sensitive and even hurtful." The EFCW said this is still not enough reason for the Governing Body to decide as such no matter how "well-intentioned" it might be as a means to compensate for the wrongs of the past and to embrace "all people" as Jesus has taught.

"This is something of which we repent unreservedly. The good news of Jesus Christ is for all people, regardless of sexual orientation. However, the decision to introduce a rite allowing for the blessing of same-sex unions, while well-intentioned, is the wrong step for the Church to take," the EFCW pointed out.

As per the EFCW, the Governing Body's decision is wrong since it departs from what the Scripture has revealed. The Evangelicals pointed out to the Biblical context of what sexual activity means as one involving a "heterosexual marriage" and nothing more. They stressed that the decision's Explanatory Memoradum even raised this matter and deciding against scripture automatically changes how the Church defines "marriage" per se.

"The new rite for the blessing of same-sex unions, which introduces liturgy permitting the blessing of same-sex civil marriages, has, de facto, changed the Church's doctrine on marriage," the EFCW underscored.

Another reason the decision is wrong entails the damage it caused to the rest of the Anglical churches in the world who are "committed to an orthodox understanding of human sexuality." It also caused damaged to relationships with bishops and other clerics who choose to perform the blessing of such unions. EFCW highlighted that it caused a disunity to the Church, which in turn "grieves the heart of God."

Finally, EFCW said the decision also dishonored those who have chosen to live celibate lives out of adherence to the Scriptural teaching. It then called the Bench of Bishops for the appointment of a new bishop who could serve as a voice to Scriptural teaching.

"In light of the above, we now call upon the Bench of Bishops to: first, appoint a bishop to the See of Swansea and Brecon who would give voice to those who hold to an understanding of the doctrine of marriage as only being between a man and a woman," the EFCW said.

"We ask them, therefore, to demonstrate this intention by appointing to the See of Swansea and Brecon a bishop who represents the teaching of the majority of the Anglican Communion on sexuality," they added.