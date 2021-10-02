Christian-majority communities continue to be attacked by Fulani militants who openly murder and occasionally burn their victims' corpses.

After one of the most recent Islamist murder in northern Nigeria, the families of Christian victims have sent LifeSiteNews a horrific video of their loved ones being taken to be buried. In the video, dozens of Christian martyrs are seen loaded onto the truck, their corpses heaped high. There was also a lady crying as the truck drove.

Fulani Islamists have reportedly massacred 49 Christians in two villages south of Kadua City on Sunday, three remain missing, and five have been hospitalized since the assault. At the time of this writing, no further information was not yet made public.

International Christian Concern, however, reported on October 1st that four Christians, along with a priest, were killed in another attack by Fulani militants in Nigeria on Tuesday night.

Irigwe Development Association National Spokesperson Davidson Malison said the Fulani Terrorists ambushed and assaulted three people on a motorbike at 6:50 p.m. Nigerian time while traveling from Jebbu Miango to Miango village (Plateau State).

"Their motorcycle was also burnt to ashes by the terrorists. Two were killed instantly and one sustained gunshot injuries," he said.

"In a separate attack same Tuesday evening, two persons were killed while working on their farm at Nzhwerenvi community in Jebbu Miango," he added.

Bitrus Bulus (45), Yakubu Chohu (35), Friday Gani Kyeri (33), and Kyeri Gani (19) have all been identified as the victims.

Musa Wah, 27, was the lone survivor of the motorbike assault and talked to ICC from his hospital bed:

"The attackers came with guns shouting 'Allahu Akabar' (Allah is greatest). I did nothing to them-the [Fulani militants] wanted to kill me because I am a Christian. My friends and our catechist were killed because they were Christians."

Even Ezekiel Bini, the National Youth Leader of the Irigwe Youth Movement, thinks that the victims' Christian faith was a factor in their deaths.

He said that the killings were directed against Christians and that they are "persecuted daily in my community, most especially villages in Plateau state. The government continues to remain silent. We are left under the mercy of gunmen."

As of last Wednesday, Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) reported that Reverend Yohanna Shuaibu, head of the Christian Association in Kano State, Nigeria, and pastor of the New Life Church, had passed away after being attacked by a crowd.

The Reverend and his family had spent the night in a nearby village before returning on September 22nd to transfer Christian school students owing to security concerns. An angry crowd broke into the Reverend's house later that night. Although his wife and children managed to flee, the reverend was mowed down with machetes and died the following day.

According to CSW, the militant mob then set fire to the Shuaibus' house, the church, and the school.

Kano is reportedly one of Nigeria's 12 Sharia-governed states, which allows radical and extremist organizations to commit atrocities against the country's minorities.