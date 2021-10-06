President Joe Biden's Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci reportedly wants all Americans vaccinated but allegedly downplayed unvaccinated immigrants' role in spreading the COVID-19 virus in the U.S.

WND highlighted an interview Fauci had with CNN "State Of The Union" Host Dana Bash last Sunday regarding the Kaiser Family Foundation survey that showed most Americans believe the reason for the new COVID-19 cases in the country were spread by the immigrants coming in through the border, as well as, from visiting tourists. Bash asked Fauci if this was true but the latter refuted it.

"No, absolutely not, Dana. If you just look at the data and look at the people who've gotten infected, look at the people in the hospital, look at the people who've died, this is not driven by immigrants," Fauci responded.

"This is a problem within our country, the same way it's a problem with other countries throughout the world," he added. "Certainly immigrants can get infected, but they're not the driving force."

Bash then asked about Fauci's medical opinion regarding the implementation of the Title 42 on immigrants that the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), through its Director Rochelle Walensky, said on Friday will be subject to reevaluation. Fauci refused to comment on the question and instead stressed that solving the outbreak on the COVID-19 pandemic is not achieved by focusing on the immigrants.

"I'm sorry, Dana, but I'm not as familiar with the intricacies of that to make any comment about that rule. My feeling has always been that focusing on immigrants, expelling them or what have you, is not the solution to an outbreak," Fauci pointed out.

Title 42 was used by the government when the southern border crisis escalated last month due to more than 10,000 Haitians crossing Mexico and encamping under the Del Rio bridge in Texas. The Biden Administration announced that the Haitians will be deported back to their country and did start expulsion operations within days using Title 42 as "authority" to do so.

However, the Biden Administration eventually admitted that they didn't actually eject all Haitians but released 12,000 of them into the United States.

Last August, Texas Governor Greg Abbott called out the Biden Administration for "importing COVID-19 into" the country through immigration. Abbott remarked on the matter after the United States Attorney General Merrick Garland tried to stop the implementation of Abbott's July 28-released Executive Order GA-7 that prevented vehicles to enter Texas from the border if they have been found reasonably "suspicious." The said order also empowers local officials as the sole authority to decide who gets past the border and enter Texas.

Abbott sent a letter to Garland pointing out that blocking the implementation of his order will only "jeopardize the health and safety of noncitizens" and prevents protection to Texans from the COVID-19 virus.

Other Republicans also confronted Fauci in a Congressional hearing last April on why the illegal immigrants are able to violate the COVID alleviation rules yet citizens are not allowed to do so. Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise raised that vaccinated Americans "can't return to normal activities while" the migrants are exempt "from following any CDC guidance."

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation survey released last week, 40% of unvaccinated Americans believe that immigrants and tourists bring COVID-19 into the country. By political affiliation, 55% of Republicans believe immigrants and tourists "is a major reason for the high number of cases" while only 34% of Independents and 21% of Democrats believe the same.