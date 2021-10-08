A Republican Representative from North Carolina took to Twitter to call on Christians to "fight for America."

Congressman Madison Cawthorn urged Christians in America to fight for the country or face losing their freedom.

"Where are you, men and women of faith? If we lose this country, our children will never know freedom. Stand united as men and women of faith to fight for America!" Cawthorn said on Monday.

Cawthorn's tweet included a short video that has gone viral and has received 120,500 views, 2,687 likes, 633 retweets, and 316 quoted tweets as of writing time. The representative pointed out on Monday evening in a succeeding post, during which it has received 11,800 tweets, that video is "trending because the left can't stand when Christians in government actually speak up."

The video is a clip of Cawthorne's talk during the 2021 North Carolina Faith & Freedom Salt and Light Conference that was held in Mount Airy's Temple Baptist Church last September 25. The North Carolina Faith & Freedom is part of the nationwide grassroots movement that connect faith in the political process and composed of thousands of members including former President Donald Trump.

In the short clip, Cawthorn's talk on the "spiritual battle going on" in the United States Capitol is highlighted along with his call for Christians to join the fight.

"I feel a spiritual battle going on in Capitol Hill. The only way to take our country back is for strong, God-fearing patriots decide it is time for us to stand up and say, 'No!', to your tyranny. Now is the time for our pastors and congregations like the one here and like many of you represent," Cawthorn said.

"It's time for us to stand up and declare boldly that, as men and women of faith, we have a duty to stand against tyranny. We have a duty to be civically involved. We have a duty to save this country for the next generation," he declared.

Where are you, men and women of faith?



If we lose this country, our children will never know freedom.



Stand united as men and women of faith to fight for America! pic.twitter.com/FQNKo8vfRs — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) October 3, 2021

Cawthorn also encouraged Christians to go against the culture of being in the "shadows" when it comes to cultural and social issues that are often dictated by the Democrats in terms of its direction. He stressed the need to stand against Democrats' agendas with Christian values and to stand for freedom for the next generation of Americans.

"It is time for the American Christian Church to come out of the shadows. To say no longer are we going to allow our culture to be determined by people who hate the things we believe in. We are going to stand valiantly for God's incredible and errant truths that predate any version of government," Cawthorn urged.

"Because my friends, if we lose this country today, if we bend the knee to the Democrats today, our country will be lost forever, our children will never know what freedom is. It's our duty to stand up. I encourage you, let us stand together as women of faith, let us fight for our country!" Cawthorn ended.

Cawthorn is said to be running for re-election as Congressman for North Carolina's 11th District in 2022. He is one of the legislators identified to be part of the American Renewal Project which allegedly "rejects the notion of separation between church and state" since "churches are at the forefront of a cultural war and pastors should run for office to ensure victory."