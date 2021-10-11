Playboy Magazine was bashed by Christians for featuring a gay man.its cover, celebrating the ever-worsening sexual degeneration society is currently facing.

The Christian Post said Christians bashing the internationally-known porn magazine described it as a "flood of ever degenerating filth" after featuring the Filipino-American gay man, Bretman Rock, on its latest issue's cover page.

Rock is said to be an "iconic influencer and social media personality" that was presented wearing the magazine's traditional bunny costume with its satin bunny ears, bunny tail, black bowtie, and leotard-style low-cut suit. But being the first gay man to be in their cover, Rock's attire was matched with high-heeled boots and tights.

In an interview with The Christian Post, Ruth Institute's Jennifer Roback Morse revealed how Playboy Magazine's issue on Rock sends a discriminatory message to women, which in turn proves what is currently happening in line with "the Sexual Revolution" being "a unified ideology."

Ruth Institute is an international interfaith coalition that upholds and promotes traditional Christian values and teachings on human sexuality, marriage, and family. The Christian organization actually ministers to people that have been affected by the sexual revolution negatively.

"Playboy has gone from degrading women to erasing women. Playboy Mexico had a man who says he's a woman on the cover last year," Morse said.

"Now they have a self-described gay man on the cover. Evidently, men are better at being a woman than a woman is," she added. "This cover blurs the boundary between male and female."

"I suspect they think they are defying the 'gender binary' as the radicals like to call the differences between male and female," she pointed out.

Morse explained that those who push the sexual revolution perceive sex as "a sterile recreational activity with no moral or social consequences." She also raised that the sexual ideology is often advocated out of personal "proclivity."

"People initially embrace the ideology because it furthers some specific sexual interest or proclivity of their own. But once they've embraced the ideology, many people will hang on to every part of it, even the parts that are superficially unrelated," Morse ended.

Rock announced his involvement with the magazine last week by posting in Instagram his photos for the cover, as well as, some behind-the-scene footage of the photoshoot. His Instagram account had 17.8 million followers and his particular post on his announcement received 2.1 million likes and 9,734 comments as of writing.

"I'm a BUNNY duh !! @playboy to kick off spooky szn," Rock said.

The next day he posted the other pictures from the Playboy Magazine photoshoot while hitting on "straight men."

"Da Baddest Bunny posting to piss off more straight men, if you're pissed Bc I turn you on then--say that geez," Rock remarked in his post that garnered 1.7 million likes and 6,028 comments.

Playboy Magazine, in promoting the feature on Rock, highlighted in Twitter last October 2 the social media icon's disbelief of being on the said magazine's cover and of what it meant to the LGBT community, as well as, to fellow "brown people."

"For Playboy to have a male on the cover is a huge deal for the LGBT community, for my brown people community and it's all so surreal. A total 'is this even f******g happening right now?' type of vibe. And I'm so pretty," the magazine quoted Rock in saying.

Christian author Michael Brown similarly condemned Playboy Magazine for the said cover on Rock in an op-ed article in The Christian Post on October 7. Brown pointed out that the publication is "the story of the sexual revolution" in America and compared the consequences of sin.

"There's an old saying that sin will also take you further than you intended to go. It will keep you longer than you intended to stay. And it will cost you more than you intended to pay. The same can be said of the sexual revolution," Brown said.

Brown then hoped that Rock would "have a life-changing encounter with the Lord Himself" and wished that God's mercy be extended to all the magazine's "millions of victims, many of whom ended up in places they never expected to go." He also expressed hopes that people will come to a "healthy" understanding of sexuality.

"And may we learn to celebrate a healthy sexuality, within the bonds of marriage, one man and woman together for life, as intended by God. Our Maker really knows best," Brown shared.