A family from Indiana visited Walgreens to receive flu shot but reportedly got wrongly injected with a full COVID-19 vaccine doses instead.

FaithWire said the Price family went to Walgreens in Evansville last week to get flu shots. Alexandra Price came in with her husband, John, and two children, aged 4 and 5 respectively, to have all four of them with flu shots from the pharmacy there. They have not returned home long when they got a phone call from the pharmacy's employee that they were given Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines instead.

Pfizer was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration last August as the first fully licensed vaccine for COVID-19 for children aged 16 and up. Last Month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that children can already go Trick or Treating this year following some guidelines after Pfizer's vaccine has already received emergency approval for use on children aged 5 to 11.

It's worth noting, however, that the FDA didn't really approved the Pfizer-made vaccine commonly used in America. Rather, it approved the one called Comirnaty, which is being used in a "bait and switch" scheme to get more Americans vaccinated with an experimental drug, Senator Ron Johnson said.

It comes as no surprise that the couple was horrified that their children were given COVID-19 vaccines since Pfizer vaccine was not even allowed to be given to very young kids and it was very wrong for their young children to receive it in full. They immediately brought their children to a pediatric cardiologist for checkup. The doctor then told them that high blood pressure was being exhibited by their daughter while tachycardia was being experienced by their son.

Alexandra, in an interview with WFIE-TV disclosed hopes that their children were exhibiting irregular heartbeat due to the visit to the doctor's office. She said they have been closely monitoring the children who they had move-in to their bedroom for they have been really worried for them.

"You hope it's just the stress from being at the doctor's office and unfamiliar response, but, at the same time, you're like, 'What if it's not?' You worry constantly," Price said.

"They've been sleeping in our bed in our room since Monday night of last week, so we can keep an eye on them. And it's just--no one knows what to expect, because there's not a lot out there to help us," she added.

Daniel Tuley, during the interview with WFIE-TV, showed that the vaccination record cards of the children indicated that they were respectively born in 2016 and 2017 yet Walgreens gave them the vaccines.

Walgreens, in a statement, conveyed assurances that the matter will not happen again and that it was "rare." Walgreens' spokesperson reassured that the safety of patients is their "top priority" and disclosed their vaccination process involved "several safety checks."

"Patient safety is our top priority, and, due to privacy laws, we cannot comment on specific patient events. But, generally speaking, such instances are rare and Walgreens takes these matters very seriously. In the event of any error, our first concern is always our patients' well-being," the spokesperson said.

"Our multi-step vaccination procedure includes several safety checks to minimize the chance of human error and we have reviewed this process with our pharmacy staff in order to prevent such occurrences," the spokesperson added.

WFIE-TV reported that the children are already sick as of Monday with the daughter having fever and the son having cough. But the family has not filed a lawsuit against Walgreens through their lawyer as of this time.