A video that's now making the rounds online features Dr. Anthony Fauci and a slew of different headlines from corporate media that clearly show how the "vaccine efficacy" narrative has changed.

In addition to Google and its affiliates blocking and flagging independent news sites in their domains that do not follow the WHO and CDC storylines, Facebook and its other businesses have fact checkers ready to pounce and label as fake news those that come from independent sources.

However, with this clip, the pharma-funded fact checkers will have a difficult time disputing or classifying prior mainstream media headlines as "fake news." They may at the very least attempt to explain the "missing context."

A copy of the video posted by Red Media was amusingly but effectively edited by the video's still-unidentified creator. Interested people can watch it at the bottom of this report.

It's no secret in the United States that Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAD), has repeatedly changed his positions on what constitutes "science" in terms of coronavirus prevention throughout the course of the pandemic.

Regardless of how ridiculous his claims are, he continues to be the mainstream media's favorite when it comes to peddling increasingly shaky scientific theories.

Breitbart reported that Fauci said on January 28 that wearing two masks would be a "common sense" approach of adding another layer of protection but emphasized the necessity of wearing masks even after vaccination. That is what he told his audience at a joint meeting of the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association on vaccinations.

However, in a February interview with NBC News Today, Fauci almost acknowledged that there is no actual data to prove that double masking works other than common sense that it may prevent droplets from leaking out.

Immediately, the New York Times reported on Fauci's support for double-masking.

In May, Fauci went on ABC's "Good Morning America" to explain the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated mask guidelines, reaffirming the CDC's position that it's safe for individuals who have been vaccinated to stop using face masks.

"I'm obviously careful because I'm a physician and a health care provider. I am now much more comfortable in people seeing me indoors without a mask, I mean, before the CDC made the recommendation change I didn't want to look like I was giving mixed signals," Fauci said at the time.

"But being a fully vaccinated person the chances of my getting infected in an indoor setting is extremely low," he continued. "And that's the reason why in indoor settings now I feel comfortable about not wearing a mask because I'm fully vaccinated."

The Blaze noted that this was contradictory to what he told Sen. Rand Paul in March at a hearing on pandemic preparedness. The senator questioned Fauci on whether or not people who had been vaccinated should still wear masks. Because the vaccines may not protect against COVID-19 strains, Fauci insisted that wearing a mask was not "theater."

More on Fauci's evolving statements on COVID-19 response is still up on YouTube. CNBC reportedly put together a video that follows Fauci's remarks on the coronavirus last year.