A senator from Wisconsin reportedly said that COVID-19 vaccination mandates are "pointless" following thousands of deaths and injuries recorded after the jabs.

The Gateway Pundit (TGP) said Sen. Ron Johnson openly spoke against COVID vaccine mandates during an interview with Maria Bartiromo at Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures. Johnson highlighted the dangers of the vaccines during his interview and said that it was "pointless" in mandating it.

"The mandates are pointless. Now that we know that fully vaccinated individuals are getting infected, they can transmit the disease. Unfortunately, they are being hospitalized, they're getting seriously ill, they're dying. There's no point to the mandate, whatsoever," Johnson said.

"They're completely ignoring the vaccine injuries. And Maria, people really need to understand this because it's not being reported. It's being suppressed. But over 25 years with the flu vaccine there were a little less than 1,700 deaths reported on the Vaccine Adverse Reporting System (VAERS). That's CDC's early surveillance security system...With the COVID Vaccine, we've had 16,766 deaths in 10 months administering this vaccine," he added.

TGP pointed out that Johnson "is right" citing data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System recently released that 16,766 deaths were reported from COVID vaccinations.

"Johnson added that over 5,400 of these deaths occurred within 2 days of taking the vaccine. Why are they hiding this from the American public?" The Gateway Pundit highlighted.

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), is a "voluntary" system of reporting that accounts for 1% of the Lazarus Report, which is performed by the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and submitted to the United States Department of Health and Human Services' Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. Through the OpenVAERS Project, reports such as those related to the COVID-19 vaccine are made easily available for searching and browsing.

In the VAERS website, there are currently 1,624,532 reports of vaccine adverse events and 798,634 COVID vaccine adverse event reports as of October 8, 2021. These data include 79,669 total "COVID vaccine reported hospitalizations" or a total of 157,708 "total reported hospitalizations" with 25,799 "total reported deaths."

Johnson revealed in an interview last week with "Fox News Primetime" that the United States Food and Drug Administration allegedly has no approved vaccine for COVID-19 but is actually playing "bait and switch" through Pfizer's Comirnaty to get people to be vaccinated.

"We do not have an FDA-approved vaccine being administered in the U.S. The FDA played a bait and switch. They approved the Comirnaty version of Pfizer drugs. It's not available in the U.S. They even admit it," Johnson told Fox News.

Johnson explained that the Pfizer vaccine was not given an FDA approval as Comirnaty did and that means there is no FDA-approved drug for COVID-19. He said he even wrote to the FDA about it but did not get a response from them.

In his Twitter account, Johnson raised instead the importance of natural immunity for COVID-19 instead of the vaccination. He underscored that President Joe Biden's Administration is ignoring this matter.

"See Table 1 for a good summary of the effectiveness of natural immunity. It's been more than a month since I wrote federal health agencies, why does the Biden Administration continue to ignore natural immunity?" Johnson said sharing a link to an article on the matter.

The article explores the existence of evidence "that natural exposure immunity to COVID virus is similar or superior to vaccine-induced immunity" and raises the actual need for mandates on vaccination. The article concluded that vaccination "has no scientific or medical basis and can be extremely harmful and can even be deadly."