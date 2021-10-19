President Joe Biden could be implicated in Hunter's case as emails provide shocking evidence that father and son shared bank accounts, reports say.

CBN News said The Daily Mail released emails that were allegedly recovered from Hunter's laptop that showed he and his father paid each other's bills and shared accounts. The laptop was said to be abandoned by Hunter and then discovered before the 2020 elections.

The exposé on the said emails come after Hunter announced in December that his tax affairs are being investigated on by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Accordingly, experts said Biden could become entangled in the case due to what the emails implicate.

The emails, in particular, are correspondences between Hunter and his Rosemont Seneca business partner Eric Schwerin who is working on Biden's taxes. The emails showed that Schwerin discussed household bills that Biden and Hunter took turns in paying for each other and requests for a book deal back when Biden was still vice president. In addition, it was also mentioned in the email messages that Schwerin managed Biden's Senate papers donation to the University of Delaware.

The Daily Mail pointed out the lack of clarity on Schwerin's intimacy with Biden that he was attending to such matters that officials from the vice president's office should be attending to.

"It is unclear why Schwerin had this intimate role in the vice president's affairs rather than government officials in the Office of the Vice President," the outlet said.

The Daily Mail then disclosed that a former federal prosecutor whose expertise is on money laundering and criminal tax told them that Biden could become the target of a probe considering the flow of money between him and Hunter. The said prosecutor, however, raised that doing so might be difficult for the prosecutors to do since Biden now is the president of the country.

"Whatever transaction you're looking at, if there's a connection to a family member or a friend, sure the answer is yes (they would be investigated)," the former prosecutor said.

"Obviously, if you're talking about the President of the United States, you'd better have a pretty d*** good reason to talk to that person," the prosecutor added.

The Hunter Biden laptop scandal came out in December and was one of the matters former President Donald Trump was asked to declassify in January by former New York City Mayor turned Trump Team head legal counsel Rudy Giuliani. Hunter was also involved in a $1.5 billion investment scandal that his private firm allegedly received for having done "favorable treatment" from The White House as according to Donald Trump, Jr.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden previously claimed that he knew nothing of his son's business affairs. Although a former business associate of his son, Tony Bobulinski, claimed what Joe is saying is untrue. Bobulinski revealed that he actually met with him in 2017 regarding the business plans of their family.

"I've seen firsthand that that's not true, because it wasn't just Hunter's business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line," Bobulinski said.

"On numerous occasions, it was made clear to me that Joe Biden's involvement was not to be mentioned in writing, but only face to face. In fact, I was advised by Gillian Walker that Hunter and Jim Biden were paranoid about keeping Joe Biden's involvement secret," he added.

In line with these reports, George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley urged that an independent special counsel investigate on the emails and Biden's links to it amidst his repeated denial of it. Turley pointed out that such matters merit the Department of Justice to look into the claims that actually allege tax violations and money laundering. He pointed out that the money "may have been used to pay a Russian prostitute named 'Yanna'."

"The commingling of funds is the latest contraction of President Biden's repeated claims that he was unaware and uninvolved in past dealings by his son. Given these links, there are legitimate questions of why the Justice Department has not sought a special counsel in the ongoing investigation of alleged money-laundering and tax violations linked to the president's son," Turley raised in his blog.

"The tranche of emails raises a new and disturbing element: the possible mixing of accounts and funds between Hunter and his father. If true, President Biden could be directly implicated in ongoing investigations into his son's money transfers and dealings," he stressed.